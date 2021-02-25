Candles, candles, candles; we can’t get enough of them. Whether they be twisted, marbled, honour the female form, glow-in-the-dark or shaped like a cube we, and the rest of Instagram, just won’t stop buying them.

The candle trend started in lockdown with dinner candles in beautiful colours to make meals at home feel more special. But it’s a fascination which isn’t going anywhere, and is only getting more creative as time goes on.