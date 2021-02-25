Hand-painted dinner and sculptural candles is Instagram’s biggest interior trend
- Posted by
- Megan Murray
- Published
Hand-painted candles is the trend our homes are calling out for. Here are the independent makers to buy yours from.
Candles, candles, candles; we can’t get enough of them. Whether they be twisted, marbled, honour the female form, glow-in-the-dark or shaped like a cube we, and the rest of Instagram, just won’t stop buying them.
The candle trend started in lockdown with dinner candles in beautiful colours to make meals at home feel more special. But it’s a fascination which isn’t going anywhere, and is only getting more creative as time goes on.
’Too pretty to burn’ is a phrase we’re seeing in the comment sections of many candle brands right now. As more independent makers try their hands at creating something unique from wax and consumers look upon their candles as works of art, the candle bar is only getting raised.
In fact, this new found love of interesting candles has become so far-reaching that there are now trends popping up within the trend, one of the most aesthetically pleasing being hand-painted designs.
Whether it be delicate flowers or tiny stars, carefully hand-painted messages of love or bright paint splodges and squiggly shapes, these hand-painted candles take candle appreciation to the next level.
After all, why decorate your table with a plain ol’ cream tapered number when you can invest in a small business and get something hand-made and unique to match your table linens.
Louise, the founder of creative lifestyle brand Cocolulu which specialises in candles, candle holders, cards and personalised embroidery, explains to Stylist.co.uk how she first became inspired to try painting cute designs on dinner candles.
“I have always loved painting on different surfaces so deciding to try it out on candles was a no-brainer to keep up with trends,” she says.
“I did a little bit of research but, lo and behold, it wasn’t as easy as I had anticipated! It takes so much precision, and as a candle is round, a steady hand is so important! Paint application isn’t simple and sometimes requires multiple layers, making it time confusing to get the design you want.”
She continues: “I wanted to create designs that incorporated balanced colour compilations through shapes to create a repeat pattern. Subtle but eye catching at the same time. I’m about to launch some new designs which I hope will bring some more smiles, too!”
If you’re keen to get some hand-painted candles from a talented independent maker, check out our curation of the best brands to try. Your tablescape won’t know what’s hit it.
Images: Bridie Candles / courtesy of brands