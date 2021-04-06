It only takes a moment of looking at Tara Allison’s renovation account, Stokey Abode, to recognise this as the work of a person with a history of design.

Interesting colour palettes, thoughtfully picked accessories, an impressive selection of vintage gems and just-so art work; it’s a masterclass in mindful maximalism.

And indeed, Tara has 25 years of experience in fashion as a designer and head of design, and has recently side-stepped into the world of interiors. So, it makes sense that she’s created a home which is brimming with personality, colour and style.