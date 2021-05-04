Over 250,000 people would no-doubt agree: Alex Stedman, has some serious style.

This former fashion editor and founder of lifestyle website The Frugality has garnered a cult Instagram following thanks to her ability to make anything she puts together, whether it be an outfit or her living room, look effortlessly cool.

And with an enviable collection of mid-century furniture, artsy prints and just the right accent hues, Alex makes it look like anyone could copy the on-trend style of her ongoing renovation. In reality, though, it’s a skill few are blessed with.