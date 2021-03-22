What was the inspiration behind your home’s decor?

“We wanted the house to be simple yet homely with lots of different textures and light-filled areas. I love mid-century design so there is a bit of that vibe in the house, along with more contemporary and industrial touches in the main living areas.

“The bedrooms are more reflective of our individual personalities, and have their own unique feel. We learned a lot about our personal style from the last house, which we also renovated. It was really important to us not to follow any trends but to go with our instinct and what would work best for our day-to-day life. We were keen to make sure that the house had a good connection to the garden, which influenced our decision to knock down part of a wall and have bi-folds fitted.”