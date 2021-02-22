Cottagecore has been one of the biggest lifestyle trends of the last year, but if you thought you knew the bounds to which this aesthetic could be interpreted, think again.

Laura Hunter is the founder of No Feature Walls, an Instagram account which blew up in 2020, shortly after she began renovating an olde English cottage in Henley on Thames in September 2019.

Her signature style is a nostalgia-infused mix of William Morris wallpaper and repurposed floral fabrics. She daringly layers patterns upon patterns, creating a maximalist feel with a vintage look. She describes her busy but homely style as “Jamaican nan cottagecore” and it’s an aesthetic her followers have come to associate specifically with her.