With nearly 300,000 followers poring over her paint colour choices and rattan furnishings, lifestyle blogger and Scotland’s Home Of The Year presenter, Kate Spiers is what you would call interiors Instagram royalty.

And, within 0.3 seconds of landing on her account it’s easy to see why. Kate’s style is universally aesthetically pleasing with a chic, calming and contemporary feel.

From her eucalyptus-green custom-made shelving in the living room which sits alongside a velvet, mustard sofa, to the tiled pink bathroom, she has experimented with trends while making the most of her home’s period features – something that’s incredibly important to her.