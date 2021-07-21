“We were looking for a project that was still liveable with plenty of period features. As soon as we walked through the door, we both knew this was the house,” says Alice.

“The house was built in 1901 and still has a lot of original features intact. It’s part of the Corbett estate which was built by Archibald Corbett between 1860 and 1911. I love that there’s history and a story behind it. And, actually, for a terrace, the hallways are relatively wide, which is great. Plus, it has a beautiful staircase which feels really grand.”

Both Alice and Rhys are designers (graphic and product, respectively) and their creative talents are evident in the way that they’ve designed the interiors of their Edwardian home.

Stand out features include a leafy mural on the bathroom ceiling which feels like looking up at Kew Gardens’ famous glass palm house (an especially nice view from their free-standing bathtub) and incredible antique finds which give the rooms unique character. Here, Alice explains the creative process behind designing such a house, and some of her favourite DIY hacks she learned while renovating.