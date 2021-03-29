Of all the interior design Instagram accounts that work the pastel decor trend, there are none that do it quite so well as the aptly named, The House That Colour Built.

Every room is like walking into a sweet shop, with candy-hued walls and sugary furnishings, from lemon-sherbet wall panelling to peach bathroom tiles.

The House That Colour Built is the work of Jess Kavanagh and Rick Sowerby from Greater Manchester, who started viewing houses at the beginning of 2018, and eventually got the keys for their home in February 2019, five months after their offer was accepted.