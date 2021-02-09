Home renovations are always a labour of love, but none so much as Anneka Broomfield’s transformation of what she describes as “a neglected Stowmarket 1930s flat” to an Instagram-worthy haven.

Anneka started the renovation back in July 2018 but even after an impressive two and a half years of work, there’s still lots to do. It’s a sign of how big the initial challenge was, taking on a flat with walls and floors that needed repairing.

“When we (me and my partner) first looked at the property there was damp on the walls and even holes in the floor; it was unliveable. But we could see passed that and knew it had massive potential. Plus, we were happy to invest some more time and money into it,” Anneka explains.