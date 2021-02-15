Nadine and Julius’ south London Victorian home is a type of place so serene, so simplistically stylish that you imagine the porcelain-tiled bathroom and airy, ecru bedroom magicked themselves that way overnight.

The reality, of course, couldn’t be further from the truth. And, while looking at the couple’s minimalist home has an instantly calming effect, it’s also satisfying to see the hard graft that went into making it look that way.

Nadine and Julius only started their renovation in April 2020 but already have amassed an impressive 21,000 followers who get a kick out of watching how the homeowners transform each room from the ground up – literally.