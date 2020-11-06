Sometimes renting feels like being caught between a rock and a hard place. Although you know you might not be in your current accommodation for years to come, that doesn’t mean you don’t want to feel at home there for the meantime and put your own stamp on the place.

The problem? Well, actually there can be a few of them. For one, buying furniture or home accessories for a specific rental can feel like a waste of money if it can’t be taken with you. Then there’s the balance between making changes that are easily reversible or that your landlord agrees to.

If you’re struggling to know where to start with decorating your rental, we think these tips from Sabina Miller, head of buying at iconic homeware store Heal’s, will come in handy.