We’ve long been fascinated by Scandinavia’s culture of hygge, and, as the winter nights get longer and darker, it feels only right to start making some cosy changes to our homes.

But if you’re a little lost on how to achieve that sweet spot of “peak cosiness”, you might be interested to learn that it all starts with lighting, to which there is a science.

Indeed, although interior design touches and soft furnishings are important to the overall look of your place, if you want to create a general feeling of warmth and ambience, lighting is where to start.