Omole is an all-round visual genius and one of ‘those people’ who make literally anything look cool. She started her career back in 2008 with a blog on plus-size fashion, going on to launch her own digital and creative agency The Apārtment in 2012.

If starting one business wasn’t quite enough, Omole has continued to expand with arva, a contemporary homeware brand which stocks a mix of minimalist ceramics and kitchenware alongside one-off vintage pieces. Finally, she is also the creative director of studio arva, which is an interior design styling service. Omole’s images are full of light, unique home accessories and use the space with perfect balance - nothing looking too cluttered nor too bare.

As she has over eight years experience in combining style, emotion and practicality when it comes to living spaces (or, indeed, commercial and photoshoot space, too) we asked Omole for her five-step-plan when faced with a new space to transform it into something special.

If you’re struggling with decorating your home and interior design doesn’t come naturally to you, Omole’s step-by-step guide is here to help.