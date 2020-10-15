How to perfectly decorate any room in your house according to interior stylist Abi Omole
- Posted by
- Megan Murray
- Published
Abi Omole, entrepreneur, influencer and interior design expert to boot, tells Stylist.co.uk her five step guide to creating the perfect room.
Coming up with an interior design concept for your home – whether that be for the whole house or your rented bedroom – is all fun and games in the beginning.
Saving dreamy inspiration pictures from Instagram or even making a moodboard of your favourite interior design trends on Pinterest is enough to get you excited for picking out furniture, paint samples and decorative touches, but sometimes it’s not as easy as it looks.
Creating a space which feels unique to you, embodies the mood you want for your home and uses colour and home accessories in a stylish, well put together way is an art form.
After many failed attempts at gallery walls (again, harder than they seem), the Stylist team knows this all too well, which is why we’ve enlisted the expertise of London-based entrepreneur and influencer Abi Omole, who has won over tens of thousands of followers (us very much included) with her chicer-than-chic interior style.
Omole is an all-round visual genius and one of ‘those people’ who make literally anything look cool. She started her career back in 2008 with a blog on plus-size fashion, going on to launch her own digital and creative agency The Apārtment in 2012.
If starting one business wasn’t quite enough, Omole has continued to expand with arva, a contemporary homeware brand which stocks a mix of minimalist ceramics and kitchenware alongside one-off vintage pieces. Finally, she is also the creative director of studio arva, which is an interior design styling service. Omole’s images are full of light, unique home accessories and use the space with perfect balance - nothing looking too cluttered nor too bare.
As she has over eight years experience in combining style, emotion and practicality when it comes to living spaces (or, indeed, commercial and photoshoot space, too) we asked Omole for her five-step-plan when faced with a new space to transform it into something special.
If you’re struggling with decorating your home and interior design doesn’t come naturally to you, Omole’s step-by-step guide is here to help.
1. Work out how you want to use the space
2. Gather your inspiration and plan out the space
3. Make a list of must-have buys
4. Time to source items
5. Get stuck in trying things out
Images: Abi Omole / Instagram