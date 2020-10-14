Ikea’s ‘Buy Back’ scheme will allow customers to sell back their old Ikea furniture to the store, receiving vouchers of up to 50% of the purchase price depending on the condition.

This move will transform Ikea’s offering from one known for things like lower-priced storage solutions to championing recycling and second-hand, encouraging customers to purchase from the new sections of the store dedicated to just those things.

Not all furniture can be returned, though, for example, everything in the approved list is without upholstery. Furniture that can be returned includes sideboards, bookcases, shelving, small tables, dining tables, office drawers, desks, chairs and stools (without upholstery).

Furniture that is new without any scratches can be awarded 50% of its worth in Ikea vouchers, pieces with a few small scratches but in good condition receive 40% and items that are more worn could be worth 30% of the original price in vouchers. It is possible to calculate this online, but the final amount will be agreed in-store at a Buy Back collection point.