Interior design trend: decorative paper flowers from independent makers
- Posted by
- Megan Murray
- Published
Beautiful flowers that last forever? Sign us up to this aesthetically pleasing decor trend.
Flowers give life to any interiors set-up, but that doesn’t mean they have to be alive to do so. Dried flowers, like bunny tails and pampas grass, have long been considered one of the chicest things you can put in a vase and are great for creating minimalist-style decor.
But now there’s a new flower alternative on the block. Imbued with creativity and skill, this new floral trend comes straight from the hands of independent female-founded businesses and you’re going to want in.
As lockdown has continued there’s been growing interest in both homeware and arts and crafts as people embrace their creative sides and look for something to keep them occupied.
As a result, we’ve not only seen a wave of new small homeware businesses, but one trend in particular has emerged: paper flowers.
Jessie Beaumont is a membership manager by day, working on (very cool) projects such as Peckham Levels, Pop Brixton and Hackney Bridge. But since November she has been turning her hand to the intricate art of paper flower making and set up her own brand, Leo Flowers, with stunning results.
She started by trying out different styles and sharing with her friends on social media and now creations are available to buy and have been flying off the virtual shelves.
Speaking to Stylist.co.uk, she explains what inspired her to start making and where the trend comes from: “Honestly, I just woke up one morning and decided I wanted to make flowers out of paper! I really don’t know where it came from! I tend to really get stuck into something once I have an idea in my head and so a few hours later I was cycling around London with rolls of paper sticking out of my rucksack and here we are now.
“Although the trend is booming at the moment, this technique has actually been around for some time. Interestingly, it used to be big business in the Victorian era. I think we’ve been seeing more and more independent florists really flourishing in the past year or so, and so perhaps the everlasting version is a natural progression – especially at a time when people are spending so much time at home and want to find ways to enjoy their space.”
The brilliant response to Leo Flowers shows that there’s a huge appetite for these thoughtfully made decorations. “As a really green business, it has been so encouraging to have had such a positive response to my flowers,” Jessie continues.
“I opened my shop in January and have been sold out pretty much ever since, which is astonishing and definitely helps to keep the imposter syndrome at bay. It’s also nice to know that people enjoy something so frivolous as much as I do!”
Not only do they look beautiful but we love that paper flowers live forever, so they’re a sustainable way to keep your place decorated. What’s more, if you’re interested in treating yourself to some, there are plenty of small, female-founded businesses that you can get to know to do so.
There are so many ways to style them; place in a vase, lie on a coffee table, weave into a flower crown or use as a beautiful book mark. If you’d like to try the trend yourself, here are some brilliant brands to check out.
Images: Leo Flowers/ Instagram