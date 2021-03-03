As lockdown has continued there’s been growing interest in both homeware and arts and crafts as people embrace their creative sides and look for something to keep them occupied.

As a result, we’ve not only seen a wave of new small homeware businesses, but one trend in particular has emerged: paper flowers.

Jessie Beaumont is a membership manager by day, working on (very cool) projects such as Peckham Levels, Pop Brixton and Hackney Bridge. But since November she has been turning her hand to the intricate art of paper flower making and set up her own brand, Leo Flowers, with stunning results.

She started by trying out different styles and sharing with her friends on social media and now creations are available to buy and have been flying off the virtual shelves.