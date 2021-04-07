Since trying out tiles for herself, Maisie says that the pieces on her website have been a total hit. “I’ve loved my foray into tiles, the pieces have been so popular. There is a fair price jump from the candles we sell, so the market is slightly different.

“However over the past year, I’ve personally noticed a huge shift in retail and the way that we consume. Our values and attitudes to life are changing and how we shop has shifted from craving instant gratification to being far more conscious of what we’re actually spending our money on. So with that being said, I do feel like people are more inclined to spend on items they know have been sustainably hand-crafted, which all of our pieces are.”

If you’re keen to get your hands on a tiled piece for your home, check out our tiled homeware edit below.