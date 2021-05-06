“For a long time open plan living seemed like the only way to go. So many people have adjusted their homes to have a large space that caters for everything from family breakfasts and dinner parties to watching TV and reading a book,” says Tiffany.

“But the pandemic has changed how people see and use their homes and a lot of our clients who did have an open plan look and are now struggling. We’re seeing the limitations to open plan spaces and, actually, people would prefer more boundaries and separate areas in their homes.

“You can embrace creating cosy nooks in your home with a temporary division like a bookcase, decorative screen or even a huge plant. This can create the feeling of different pockets of your home so that you feel like you’re getting more out of the space overall.

“Try the addition of a window seat in a bay or grounding a seating area with a few arm chairs and a rug and then a screen or some big plants to divide it. You will be in the same room but it feels like a different space.”