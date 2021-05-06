Interior design trends for 2021: painted ceilings, natural materials
- Megan Murray
Co-founder of interior design firm Studio Duggan, Tiffany Duggan, gives Stylist writer Megan Murray the inside scoop on which decor trends to look out for and try in 2021.
I’m a sucker for an interiors trend. I can spend hours scrolling through Instagram and Pinterest, curating little mood boards of the wall colours, accent furniture and art prints that seem to be everywhere.
I’ve fallen well and truly down the rabbit hole when it comes to experimental paint trends, having drawn a bright pink scallop-edge boarder around my own living room. I’m in love with coffee-tablescaping and rejoice at re-arranging mine on a daily basis, as well as switching around my gallery wall – another decor trend that just won’t quit.
But while the world of social media is an incredible source of interiors inspiration, I thought it was time to consult an expert when it came to the big hitters for 2021.
Cue Tiffany Duggan; one half of esteemed London interior design firm Studio Duggan and the creative force behind the sumptuous homeware brand Trove. With over ten years of experience at the helm of her own studio, predicting new trends and recognising enduring ones is second nature to her.
Tiffany’s consistent work with clients over the last year has kept her up to date with the coming trends and allowed her to pick out three big looks to keep in mind when redecorating this year.
Keep reading to find out which themes, colours and styles are favoured by one of the best interior designer’s in the business.
Open plan is out and cosy corners are in
“For a long time open plan living seemed like the only way to go. So many people have adjusted their homes to have a large space that caters for everything from family breakfasts and dinner parties to watching TV and reading a book,” says Tiffany.
“But the pandemic has changed how people see and use their homes and a lot of our clients who did have an open plan look and are now struggling. We’re seeing the limitations to open plan spaces and, actually, people would prefer more boundaries and separate areas in their homes.
“You can embrace creating cosy nooks in your home with a temporary division like a bookcase, decorative screen or even a huge plant. This can create the feeling of different pockets of your home so that you feel like you’re getting more out of the space overall.
“Try the addition of a window seat in a bay or grounding a seating area with a few arm chairs and a rug and then a screen or some big plants to divide it. You will be in the same room but it feels like a different space.”
Colourful sanitary ware
“The bathroom is an area you can really have fun. I’ve seen lots of pink bathrooms going around at the moment and using colour in this space, especially in a playful way, is becoming more popular.
“We’ve been experimenting with colourful sanitary ware (bathroom fittings) for a while now and other people seem to be really up for it now.”
Mindfully painted ceilings
“The ceiling is the important fifth wall that people often forget. You don’t have to do anything outrageous with it, but you should be mindful and give it the same consideration as everything else in the room for a properly finished look.
“The traditional approach is to start with the darkest colour on the skirting board and then one up on walls, and one up on cornicing, and again on the ceiling. This helps the room to be light and bright. I also love a pale sky blue ceiling. You don’t notice it but it’s very calming.
“Some of my favourite examples that Studio Duggan have done recently have featured deep pinks or smudgy aubergine shades on the walls, with a ceiling in the same tone but a few shades lighter. We also worked on a room with wood panelled wall which we stained back to a pale shade and contrasted this with a deep green ceiling for some personality.”
Image 1: Pembridge Place, photographer Mariell Lind Hansen
Images 2, 3 and 4: Flowerlane, photographer Mariell Lind Hansen
Image 5: Kensington Square, photographer Alex James