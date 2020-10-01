The best interior design trends that we’re seeing all over Instagram this October.
We’re about to tell you something you already know: Instagram is the place to learn about the freshest, coolest interior design trends.
The image-lead platform has bridged the gap between the unobtainable decor you might see in a luxe hotel and your own home, with a new generation of interior-savvy influencers leading the way on what’s hot and the easy tips you need on how to recreate it for yourself.
The ‘saved’ section of our Instagram feeds are bursting with colour combinations and furniture styles we’re lusting after, and so every month we’re going to share the interior design trends we’re most excited to try with you.
Here you’ll find a guide to the decor concepts we’re obsessed with for October, but check back next month for more trending ideas.
Ecru ceramics
Tablescaping has been big news throughout the summer and we don’t think its rein will slow down throughout the autumn months, either.
It has reignited our love of tableware which, when combined with the moment that modern ceramicists artists are having right now, has left us pining after stunning crockery.
However, it’s not just any ol’ crockery we’re after – ecru pieces like the one above perfectly tap into that paired back, natural vibe that we’re aspiring to. Think creamy tones speckled with golden-brown discolouration and unfinished surfaces.
Recreate the image above using washed linen or organic cotton tablecloths in a mix of off-white, fawn and oatmeal for a natural feel.
Like the look? Shop Rinka Soup Mug at Love Ecru, £45.50
Rattan headboards
Rattan is everywhere right now, but there’s one piece of furniture we’re seeing constantly and that’s headboards.
Often with a rounded edge and in a light colour, this is an easy way to instantly update your bedroom – especially if you’re renting and don’t want to invest in a whole new bed.
There are plenty of interpretations out there, from flower shapes to blush pink tones, but we prefer to keep things simple when it comes to this one.
Like the look? Recreate something similar with the Colette rattan headboard at Tikamoon, £115
Orange sofas
Orange is a bold hue, there’s no doubt about it. But as decor accounts on Instagram become more daring and colour-focused (we love @thehousethatcolourbuilt, for example), we’re seeing the potential in this zingy shade.
Opt for a rich and rust-like shade of orange similar to the sofa pictured above for easy access to the trend. This colour looks even more sumptuous in velvet, if you’re looking for a more decadent pairing. Or, simply buy a temporary cover to try the look when you fancy it.
Feeling brave? Pop your orange sofa against an outrageous wall colour to create a show-stopping clash. While turquoise is gorgeous, we also love the idea of peony pink or even a deep, inky black.
Like the look? Shop velvet sofas at Loaf in either Old Orange or Spiced Orange, price dependent.
Low lounger chairs
Oh, if we could fall in love with a chair. The minimalist shape, the rattan insert, the relaxed back; it’s a combination made in heaven.
Interiors expert Abisola Omole shared this image and uses a range of low loungers when styling shoots in a mixture of raw materials like wood and leather.
We love that a chair like this can be an ornament and that positioned in a corner alone it appears more like a piece of art, than a spare part.
Like the look? Recreate something similar with the Low lounge chair at H&M Home, £199.99
Black walls
Birch is a new hotel and members club just outside of London and our latest interiors inspo. While there are lots of concepts to choose from, our favourite look of all are these dramatic black walls.
With art and pottery studios, a working farm and co-working space, it’s being hailed as the next big thing, so naturally we’re keen to replicate its aesthetic.
It’s a daring move but we love the moody effect that these dark walls have, especially in Autumn.
Like the look? Recreate something similar with the Jurassic Black at Pickleson Paint, £29
Images: Birch by Adam Firman / Instagram
Megan Murray
Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.