We’re about to tell you something you already know: Instagram is the place to learn about the freshest, coolest interior design trends.

The image-lead platform has bridged the gap between the unobtainable decor you might see in a luxe hotel and your own home, with a new generation of interior-savvy influencers leading the way on what’s hot and the easy tips you need on how to recreate it for yourself.

The ‘saved’ section of our Instagram feeds are bursting with colour combinations and furniture styles we’re lusting after, and so every month we’re going to share the interior design trends we’re most excited to try with you.