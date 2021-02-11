Kintsugi is the Japanese art of repairing something that’s broken with powdered gold. Its philosophy, quite beautifully, lies in the idea that breakages should be repaired (not simply thrown away), and actually celebrated as part of history.

Its origins date back to the 15th century and it’s a long-standing tradition in Japan most often used on pottery, to trace the lines of breakage and seal a piece back together using a gold lacquer. Suddenly a smashed bowl becomes even more beautiful for its cracks and instead of being tossed out, it’s treasured for its individuality.

The message behind this philosophy is to appreciate flaws and find beauty in them, something that, in the midst of a culture obsessed beauty standards and a world facing an environmental crisis, has never been so poignant.