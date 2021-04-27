Monochrome is out and colour is most certainly in. From experimental paint trends to interesting colour combinations, being bright at home is in vogue.

Of all the hues getting airtime right now, though, lilac is the shade really having a moment. Whether it be a muted take which edges on mauve, a bluish lavender or a sugary, pastel lilac fit for your childhood bedroom, lilac has been crowned cool.

We’re seeing lilac used both in a maximalist sense and as part of a pared-back Scandi aesthetic. However you style this irresistible colour, you’ll love the on-trend home accessories we’ve picked out as part of our lilac edit. Happy shopping.