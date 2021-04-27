Lilac homeware, bedding and accessories to try this colour-focused interiors trend
- Megan Murray
- Published
Lilac is the colour of the moment. Shop our edit of home accessories hued in this wisteria shade, perfect for updating your place for spring.
Monochrome is out and colour is most certainly in. From experimental paint trends to interesting colour combinations, being bright at home is in vogue.
Of all the hues getting airtime right now, though, lilac is the shade really having a moment. Whether it be a muted take which edges on mauve, a bluish lavender or a sugary, pastel lilac fit for your childhood bedroom, lilac has been crowned cool.
We’re seeing lilac used both in a maximalist sense and as part of a pared-back Scandi aesthetic. However you style this irresistible colour, you’ll love the on-trend home accessories we’ve picked out as part of our lilac edit. Happy shopping.
Norah Home Garden tea towel
The abstract pattern on this spring-inspired tea towel will bring joy to your kitchen.
It’s consciously handmade in Barcelona using ethically sourced materials.
Lick Home
Lick Home is one of the coolest paint brands in the business, so if you’re keen on embracing this trend we’d recommend slapping some of this on your walls.
Lick describes it as “mild lilac with a hint of grey” and we like that it’s a relaxed take on the recent lilac mania.
Crisp Sheets bedside table
This futuristic-looking side table is modelled on a marshmallow and is designed and handcrafted from wood in Holland.
It comes in this dreamy lilac hue as well as cream and baby blue.
North Coast Candle Co. lavender shell
North Coast Candle Co. is based in Cornwall and each candle is inspired by the sea and hand-poured on the coast
This lilac shell candle is scented with natural lavender extract.
Tekla
Tekla is the place to get well-designed homeware basics such as towels and bedding.
This Copenhagen-based brand has a Scandi aesthetic and on-trend colour palettes nailed.
Ceraudo Dolce Dots cushion
Ceraudo uses traditional pasticceria inspired Dolce Dots fabric to create its gorgeous cushions.
We love the frill around the outer edge, too.
Crisp Sheets Purity Wisteria bedding
Wisteria is one the most hyped plants on Instagram, with the #wisterhysteria hashtag always serving up delightful results.
This bedding is hued in the same colour as this beautiful plant’s flowers, which makes us want the set even more.
Maison Commune vase
This beautiful vase is handmade in New Mexico by artist Jessica Hans and features a stunning mix of ecru and lavender.
It’s part of the curated homeware selection at online store Maison Commune, which is a big Stylist favourite.
Brazen Botany purple prayer plant
Paper flowers are a growing interiors trend and we can totally see why; the designs are handmade, beautiful and they last forever!
Brazen Botany specialises in plants in a range of pretty pastel colours.
Shop medium purple prayer paper plant at Brazen Botany, £145
Happy Cr@ppy Cakes fake cherry cake
This cake may look good enough to eat but it’s only for decoration.
Happy Cr@ppy Cakes creates a whole range of faux cakes for accessorising the home, but the lilac version is one of our favourites.
Narvi candle holder
This candle holder is handmade with a whimsical, chalky finish.
While the holder’s base is lilac, the cloud-like pattern creates soft, misty swirls of off-white across it, too.
Cocolulu lilac napkins
Ric rac trims are popping up everywhere right now and we love this cute take on the trend.
Cocolulu is a lovely, independent brand and everything is handmade by the founder Louise.
Images: Crisp Sheets / courtesy of brands