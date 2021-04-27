Interior design

Lilac homeware, bedding and accessories to try this colour-focused interiors trend

Megan Murray
Lilac bedding

Lilac is the colour of the moment. Shop our edit of home accessories hued in this wisteria shade, perfect for updating your place for spring.

Monochrome is out and colour is most certainly in. From experimental paint trends to interesting colour combinations, being bright at home is in vogue. 

Of all the hues getting airtime right now, though, lilac is the shade really having a moment. Whether it be a muted take which edges on mauve, a bluish lavender or a sugary, pastel lilac fit for your childhood bedroom, lilac has been crowned cool. 

We’re seeing lilac used both in a maximalist sense and as part of a pared-back Scandi aesthetic. However you style this irresistible colour, you’ll love the on-trend home accessories we’ve picked out as part of our lilac edit. Happy shopping.

  • Norah Home Garden tea towel

    Lilac patterned tea towel
    Lilac homeware: tea towel

    The abstract pattern on this spring-inspired tea towel will bring joy to your kitchen.

    It’s consciously handmade in Barcelona using ethically sourced materials.

    Shop Garden tea towel at Norah Home, £16

    Buy now

  • Lick Home

    Lilac wall paint
    Lilac homeware: paint

    Lick Home is one of the coolest paint brands in the business, so if you’re keen on embracing this trend we’d recommend slapping some of this on your walls. 

    Lick describes it as “mild lilac with a hint of grey” and we like that it’s a relaxed take on the recent lilac mania.

    Shop purple 01 paint at Lick Home, £38

    Buy now

  • Crisp Sheets bedside table

    Lilac bedside table
    Lilac homeware: bedside table

    This futuristic-looking side table is modelled on a marshmallow and is designed and handcrafted from wood in Holland. 

    It comes in this dreamy lilac hue as well as cream and baby blue.

    Shop bedside table at Crisp Sheets, £865

    Buy now

  • North Coast Candle Co. lavender shell

    Lilac shell-shaped candle
    Lilac homeware: shell candle

    North Coast Candle Co. is based in Cornwall and each candle is inspired by the sea and hand-poured on the coast  

    This lilac shell candle is scented with natural lavender extract.

    Shop lilac shell candle at North Coast Candle Co, £12

    Buy now

  • Tekla

    Lilac hand towels
    Lilac homeware: towels

    Tekla is the place to get well-designed homeware basics such as towels and bedding. 

    This Copenhagen-based brand has a Scandi aesthetic and on-trend colour palettes nailed. 

    Shop lavender towels at Tekla, from £8

    Buy now

  • Ceraudo Dolce Dots cushion

    Lilac dotty cushion
    Lilac homeware: dotty cushion

    Ceraudo uses traditional pasticceria inspired Dolce Dots fabric to create its gorgeous cushions. 

    We love the frill around the outer edge, too.

    Shop Dolce Dots cushion at Ceraudo, £95

    Buy now

  • Crisp Sheets Purity Wisteria bedding

    Lilac bedding
    Lilac homeware: bedding

    Wisteria is one the most hyped plants on Instagram, with the #wisterhysteria hashtag always serving up delightful results. 

    This bedding is hued in the same colour as this beautiful plant’s flowers, which makes us want the set even more.

    Shop Purity Wisteria bedding at Crisp Sheets, £150

    Buy now

  • Maison Commune vase

    Lilac swirly vase
    Lilac homeware: vase

    This beautiful vase is handmade in New Mexico by artist Jessica Hans and features a stunning mix of ecru and lavender. 

    It’s part of the curated homeware selection at online store Maison Commune, which is a big Stylist favourite.

    Shop vase at Maison Commune, £163

    Buy now

  • Brazen Botany purple prayer plant

    Purple paper plant
    Lilac homeware: paper plant

    Paper flowers are a growing interiors trend and we can totally see why; the designs are handmade, beautiful and they last forever!

    Brazen Botany specialises in plants in a range of pretty pastel colours.

    Shop medium purple prayer paper plant at Brazen Botany, £145

    Buy now

  • Happy Cr@ppy Cakes fake cherry cake

    Lilac cake with cherries on top
    Lilac homeware: fake cake

    This cake may look good enough to eat but it’s only for decoration. 

    Happy Cr@ppy Cakes creates a whole range of faux cakes for accessorising the home, but the lilac version is one of our favourites.

    Shop lilac fake cake at Happy Cr@ppy Cakes, £40

    Buy now

  • Narvi candle holder

    Narvi lilac candle holder
    Lilac homeware: candle holder

    This candle holder is handmade with a whimsical, chalky finish. 

    While the holder’s base is lilac, the cloud-like pattern creates soft, misty swirls of off-white across it, too.

    Shop lilac cloudy candle holder at Narvi Design, £10

    Buy now

  • Cocolulu lilac napkins

    Cocolulu lilac napkins
    Lilac homeware: napkins

    Ric rac trims are popping up everywhere right now and we love this cute take on the trend. 

    Cocolulu is a lovely, independent brand and everything is handmade by the founder Louise.

    Shop napkins at Cocolulu, £20

    Buy now

Images: Crisp Sheets / courtesy of brands

Megan Murray

Megan Murray is a senior digital writer for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about homeware (particularly candles), travel, food trends, restaurants and all the wonderful things London has to offer.