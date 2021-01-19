While a mushroom shape can be achieved using any type of glass, the lamps with a higher price tag and biggest following are those crafted specifically from Murano glass which only comes from the island of Murano in Venice.

Murano has long been known for its glass-making traditions, with a history dating back to the 1200s when glass makers created a community there. Murano glass is created with a special mouth-blown technique and involves many stages when other fibres can mixed into the glass to add colours and patterns.

As these lamps reached the height of their popularity in the 60s, it can be tricky to get your hands on one today. There is hope, though. Vintage homeware stores and online marketplaces like Etsy and Vinterior are regularly updated with new Murano mushroom lamps, some of which we’ve picked out for you below as well as tips on how to style them.