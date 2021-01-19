Murano glass mushroom lamp trend: where to buy and how to style yours
Megan Murray
Published
Been eyeing up the Murano glass mushroom lamps all over Instagram? Us too. Here are our tips on where to get one and tips on how to style it.
If there’s one trend sweeping Instagram right now it’s Murano glass mushroom lamps. Chic personified, they’ve been spotted in the homes of all our favourite interior influencers, making them the lighting choice du jour.
Easily recognisable, these lamps can come in big or small sizes but always with a stout, slightly curved base and attached mushroom-like glass shade. When it comes to popular colourways, there’s an argument for both kitschy pink or green as well as calming cream or tan. Thanks to their delicate glass form they give off a beautiful, warming glow which cosies up a room instantly.
While a mushroom shape can be achieved using any type of glass, the lamps with a higher price tag and biggest following are those crafted specifically from Murano glass which only comes from the island of Murano in Venice.
Murano has long been known for its glass-making traditions, with a history dating back to the 1200s when glass makers created a community there. Murano glass is created with a special mouth-blown technique and involves many stages when other fibres can mixed into the glass to add colours and patterns.
As these lamps reached the height of their popularity in the 60s, it can be tricky to get your hands on one today. There is hope, though. Vintage homeware stores and online marketplaces like Etsy and Vinterior are regularly updated with new Murano mushroom lamps, some of which we’ve picked out for you below as well as tips on how to style them.
How to style a Murano glass mushroom lamp
Kitsch, kitsch and more kitsch
Keep it minimalist
Colour blocking
Match with your clothes
Give it a platform
Where can I buy a Murano glass mushroom lamp?
Millefiori Interior
Vintage homeware website Millefiori Interior is one to watch as it specialises in mushroom lamps. Currently there’s a selection that you can view on the website, but to order you’ll need to switch over to the brand’s Instagram account and direct message your enquiry.
This beauty features yellow mouth-blown glass and is listed as being ‘new condition’.
The Golden Boheme
The Gold Boheme is founded by UK-based Australian Emma Kalotas, and she has an eye for vintage trinkets in dreamy colour palettes.
On her Etsy store you’ll find a whole host of covetable home accessories, but among the mix is a fair few mushroom lamps.
This one is handmade from Murano glass and features swirling lines of pink and grey on a creamy, translucent base.
Etsy
Online marketplace Etsy is a generally great place to look out for mushroom lamps, just type in the colour or style that you want in the search bar and a selection will appear.
This pretty pink number is from Olivia Lova Shop isn’t actually made from Murano glass (which is why it’s a little cheaper), and instead has been made in Europe using semi-transparent pastel pink opal glass.
Shop pastel pink mini mushroom lamp at Olivia Lova Shop at Etsy, £139.43
Urban Outtfitters
If you’d love to try the mushroom lamp trend but are working with a tighter budget, Urban Outfitters has got your back.
This mini glass table lamp nods to the trend and emits the same sort of glow, crafted from gold-hued glass.
Images: Lauren Crowe / courtesy of brands / Instagram