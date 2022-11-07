If staying indoors during lockdown taught us anything about the spaces we live in, it’s that our homes can have a big impact on our mood and wellbeing. And while we may not all be able to completely redecorate our homes, taking time to create a living environment that suits you and your preferences can make a massive difference. In particular, the colours you use in your home – from the shade of the paint on the walls to the colour of your soft furnishings – have the power to transform how you feel. “The colours we’re surrounded by can impact how we feel, how we interact with the world and how we behave,” explains Lee Chambers, an environmental psychologist and wellbeing specialist. “While research into the psychology of colour is still developing, it is clear that colours have the ability to boost our mood, reduce stress levels and generate feelings of belonging.”

Of course, the kind of colours you use depends on the kind of impact you want them to have. But if you’re looking to create a mental-health-friendly space – one that helps you to feel calm and grounded – then using natural colours is a good place to start. “Natural colours and shades often provide feelings of serenity and connectedness,” Chambers explains. “Nature itself is a positive force for helping us to feel to ease and stable, and feeling a part of something much bigger than ourselves. “In a world that can be overwhelming, natural colours and shades can provide a welcoming space to reflect and be at one with ourselves. For example, blue shades have the potential to make us calmer and more confident while yellow boosts our creativity and generates a sense of cheerfulness.”

You don’t need to go overboard to feel the benefits, either. You can incorporate natural colours into your home in a variety of different ways – the majority of which don’t require you to pick up a paintbrush. To find out more, we asked Lucy Ackroyd, head of design at the luxury bed linen company Christy, to share some top tips for incorporating natural colours into all areas of your home. Here’s what she had to say.

How to use natural colours in your home

1. Botanics



“Surrounding ourselves with nature can instantly make us feel more relaxed.”

When you think of nature, the first shade you probably think of is green. Known to help relieve stress and boost productivity, using rich leafy shades can help you to create a sense of balance and calm in the home. “Surrounding ourselves with nature can instantly make us feel more relaxed, and plants are renowned for helping us breathe better as they can increase oxygen levels in the home,” Ackroyd says. “As the days turn colder it can be difficult to venture outdoors, so now is a good time to bring the outside in using your home interiors. “In the bathroom, adding green accessories and soft furnishings are a great way to add a pop of colour into the space without a full bathroom revamp. Position plant pots on your bath tray so you can while away time indulging in a comforting soak before wrapping yourself in a soft forest-green towel to match your botanical theme.”

2. Earth

“Layering warm earthy tones is a great way to create a sheltered haven for you to escape to.”

Neutral tones can still have a positive impact, with shades such as terracotta, sand and caramel creating a sense of neutral calmness throughout the home. Use a variety of different earthy tones to create a dynamic effect. “The bedroom is the place where you should feel your most relaxed, and something as simple as styling your bed can be the ideal way to make yourself feel cosy and safe,” Ackroyd says. “When dressing your bed, layering warm earthy tones is a great way to create a sheltered haven for you to escape to. The richness of these shades helps to create a cocoon effect, evoking feelings of safety and feeling grounded. “To achieve the perfect bed to hibernate in, think about the colours you use for each component of the bed. For your foundation, start light with your fitted sheets for a clean base. Choose a slightly darker, warmer shade for your duvet to add warmth. And finally, when accessorising with throws and shams, use your darkest shade to add depth and dimension.”

3. Minerals

“The cooling and calming effects of blue work well to inspire tranquillity.”

It’s a well-known fact that surrounding yourself with shades of blue and pale green can create a more relaxing atmosphere – and emulating natural mineral tones will provide an added bonus. “The cooling and calming effects of blue work well to inspire tranquillity, which works perfectly in bathrooms by bringing in a clean, fresh look,” Ackroyd explains. “If you are designing your bathroom, creating a feature wall as a focal point by using blue tiles is a great way to wash the room with colour. Consider different shapes, such as hexagons or herringbone, to add character. To tie the room together and create balance, layer blue and grey towels on top of each other against a lighter-coloured wall.” Ackroyd continues: “The great thing about the mineral palette is that it is so easy to work with. Keeping design minimalistic and functional in the bathroom is essential to create a space you can fully relax in, so keep it simple.”

4. Quartz

“A softer pink and neutral tones work well in a bedroom because the colour palette offers freshness and serenity.”

Pink may not be the first colour you think of when you think of natural tones, but incorporating some warm, quartz-inspired shades into areas such as the living room and bedroom can have a surprisingly grounding effect. “Pink is having a real moment this year and quartz tones, such as rose or baby pink, are a more subtle way to add colour to your home without disrupting your existing home decor,” Ackroyd says. “I’d recommend using a plain white duvet, sheet and pillows as a base bedding set and use pink accessorising furnishings such as blush cushions and a cosy throw positioned at the end of the bed for a sophisticated and luxurious look without overpowering the rest of the room.” She continues: “A softer pink and neutral tones work well in a bedroom because the colour palette offers freshness and serenity throughout the whole day to ease you when waking up and help you wind down at night. “Highlight the blossom tones in the rest of the bedroom by using candy-coloured accessories and furniture such as lamp shades, side tables and faux flowers.”

