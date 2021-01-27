Who doesn’t like to be in the know about the coolest new thing before their friends catch on? We’re certainly guilty of getting a little thrill from finding a chic independent brand before they go big.

So, while lockdown is most certainly a drag, we’re excited about the silver lining which is an abundance of independent businesses springing into life and giving us somewhere new to focus our homeware obsession.

That’s right, plenty of indie homeware brands have launched recently, serving up beautiful, imaginative designs across the home accessories spectrum. From sculptural candles to hand-painted lampshades, there are plenty of ways to update your pad with something from a small maker who has recently made the leap.