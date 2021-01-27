Get acquainted with the coolest new homeware brands from independent makers.
Who doesn’t like to be in the know about the coolest new thing before their friends catch on? We’re certainly guilty of getting a little thrill from finding a chic independent brand before they go big.
So, while lockdown is most certainly a drag, we’re excited about the silver lining which is an abundance of independent businesses springing into life and giving us somewhere new to focus our homeware obsession.
That’s right, plenty of indie homeware brands have launched recently, serving up beautiful, imaginative designs across the home accessories spectrum. From sculptural candles to hand-painted lampshades, there are plenty of ways to update your pad with something from a small maker who has recently made the leap.
Here we’ve picked six of our favourite new brands and some of their most lust-worthy products to decorate your place.
Maison Commune
Maison Commune collaborates with sustainable designers to bring together an eco-friendly and stylish edit of homeware from small brands and independent makers.
Founders Nike Forrest and Iman Alem have a wealth of experience between them with Forrest’s CV including visual styling for interior design and fashion brands based in Stockholm. While Alem is a fashion stylist based in London but originally from Paris.
We’re in love with this colourful selection of star fruit-shaped candles, but also recommend checking out the candy-hued ceramic soap dishes and colourful mugs.
Hum London
Sisters Hermione and Ellamanda are the creators of Hum London, a curated selection of beautiful hand-painted lampshades.
Lampshades come in sizes small to extra large and there are four shapes to choose from, varying from the neat candle shape to the flared empire style.
Currently designs centre around patterns such as leopard print, leaves and squiggly lines, but you can chat to Hermione about a commission and creating your own design, too.
Black & Barn
Black & Barn is founded by Loraine who describes herself as a “young Black African mental health nurse with strong beliefs of sustainable eco-living”.
Since September, Loraine has been providing storage solutions for those of us who are into that kind of thing with minimalist, chic options like bell jars and spice pots.
All products are made from glass with a focus on being plastic-free with a clean, sleek look.
Leo Flowers
We’ve called it: paper flowers are the new dried flowers. Not only do they last forever and look beautiful, but when they come from Leo Flowers they are also exquisitely handmade.
Jessie Beaumont only started her business in October after experimenting with creating paper flowers at home in lockdown. Currently, she has peony, Icelandic poppy and rose styles on her website, in a range of pastels and zingy citrus hues.
Pop them in a narrow-necked vase and make them part of your tablescape.
Pixie Divine
The sculptural candle trend is huge right now with reams of new brands creating candles in interesting shapes. We particularly love Pixie Divine, though, for its imaginative take on themes such as Greek mythology, the female form and human body.
The next restock is coming at the end of January and we’re hoping to see more bright colours and impactful designs.
Ellie Edwards
Ellie Edwards creates striking lino printed art work which is perfect for hanging in your kitchen.
She takes inspiration from food and drink, often featuring a plate of colourful tomatoes or her favourite wine in bold, bright shades.
Hang alone for an indie feel or as part of a gallery wall to make your home a little happier.
Images: Pixie Divine / courtesy of brands
Megan Murray
Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.