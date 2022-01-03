Interior design

Tangerine dream: lift your living space this winter with a playful splash of colour

New Year gloom setting in? Push back with a living space filled by bold pops of colour, with optimistic orange top of the list.

If we can’t travel the world easily right now, travel can come to us – in the form of a warm, playful colour palette to brighten up our homes. 

Pantone Orange Ochre is one of the leading colour trends shared by the Pantone Color Institute this year, setting the scene for a vibrant, feel-good hue that defies the gloom of a British winter

From rich papaya orange to subtler cantaloupe shades, this is a tone with versatility on its side – which means you can use it to experiment with a range of design ideas. Colour-block walls, statement furniture or the odd flourish against a neutral backdrop are all ways to work the look. A pop of apricot or melon will also look beautiful against plant-inspired interiors

Above all, this is a design trend that’s all about freedom and expressiveness. Fun-loving orange doesn’t take itself too seriously. Instead, it’s about bringing a dash of adventure and escapism to lacklustre settings, with sunny vibes to spark joy through endless winter days. 

Below, we’ve rounded up some of our favourite interior looks inspired by the theme, plus homeware to bring it to life yourself. Hurrah for a home more bold. 

Coral canvas

Textures and terracotta 

Cabinet wow

Sofa appeal

Art with heart

Time for textiles

Lamp light and romance

Laid-back layering

California dream

5 great ways to introduce orange to your home

Infuse your living space with New Year cheer using these colour-packed homeware and accessory statements. 

Nkuku burnt amber table lamp

£85, nkuku.com

Lola and Mawu handwoven pot basket

£65, lolaandmawu.com

Annie Sloan chalk paint in Barcelona Orange

£21.95 for 1 litre, anniesloan.com

Graham and Green burnt amber throw

£79, grahamandgreen.co.uk

Habitat Kota fabric armchair in orange

£176 (on sale), habitat.co.uk

For more home styling and design inspiration, check out Stylist magazine’s interiors section.

Images: Getty, Instagram

