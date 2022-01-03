If we can’t travel the world easily right now, travel can come to us – in the form of a warm, playful colour palette to brighten up our homes.

Pantone Orange Ochre is one of the leading colour trends shared by the Pantone Color Institute this year, setting the scene for a vibrant, feel-good hue that defies the gloom of a British winter.

From rich papaya orange to subtler cantaloupe shades, this is a tone with versatility on its side – which means you can use it to experiment with a range of design ideas. Colour-block walls, statement furniture or the odd flourish against a neutral backdrop are all ways to work the look. A pop of apricot or melon will also look beautiful against plant-inspired interiors.