Tangerine dream: lift your living space this winter with a playful splash of colour
- Posted by
- Anna Brech
- Published
New Year gloom setting in? Push back with a living space filled by bold pops of colour, with optimistic orange top of the list.
If we can’t travel the world easily right now, travel can come to us – in the form of a warm, playful colour palette to brighten up our homes.
Pantone Orange Ochre is one of the leading colour trends shared by the Pantone Color Institute this year, setting the scene for a vibrant, feel-good hue that defies the gloom of a British winter.
From rich papaya orange to subtler cantaloupe shades, this is a tone with versatility on its side – which means you can use it to experiment with a range of design ideas. Colour-block walls, statement furniture or the odd flourish against a neutral backdrop are all ways to work the look. A pop of apricot or melon will also look beautiful against plant-inspired interiors.
Above all, this is a design trend that’s all about freedom and expressiveness. Fun-loving orange doesn’t take itself too seriously. Instead, it’s about bringing a dash of adventure and escapism to lacklustre settings, with sunny vibes to spark joy through endless winter days.
Below, we’ve rounded up some of our favourite interior looks inspired by the theme, plus homeware to bring it to life yourself. Hurrah for a home more bold.
Coral canvas
Textures and terracotta
Cabinet wow
Sofa appeal
Art with heart
Time for textiles
Lamp light and romance
Laid-back layering
California dream
5 great ways to introduce orange to your home
Infuse your living space with New Year cheer using these colour-packed homeware and accessory statements.
Nkuku burnt amber table lamp
£85, nkuku.com
Lola and Mawu handwoven pot basket
£65, lolaandmawu.com
Annie Sloan chalk paint in Barcelona Orange
£21.95 for 1 litre, anniesloan.com
Graham and Green burnt amber throw
£79, grahamandgreen.co.uk
Habitat Kota fabric armchair in orange
£176 (on sale), habitat.co.uk
