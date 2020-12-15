At the end of 2020, Pantone has announced that for the year ahead only two colours will do. They have described ‘Illuminating’ and ‘Ultimate Gray’ as two shades which represent elements that are needed in 2021; both grit and optimism.

Pantone’s colour of the year is always an exciting announcement for design buffs. Not only does it nod to the trends of the coming 12 months but it also says something about how we’re feeling as a society and what’s happening in the world.

“Practical and rock-solid but at the same time warming and optimistic, the union of Ultimate Gray and Illuminating is one of strength and positivity. It is a story of colour that encapsulates deeper feelings of thoughtfulness with the promise of something sunny and friendly,” says Pantone of the colour duo.

We love the contrast between the two colours which are very different but together have a stylish, retro look and would look both design-focused and homely used in soft furnishings and home accessories.

Here, we’ve found seven home accessories that will allow you to get the look for yourself and be ahead of the curve for next year.