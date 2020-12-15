Pantone has announced its colours of 2021 to be Ultimate Gray and Illuminating. Here are seven ways to get the look for your home.
Pantone’s colour of the year is always an exciting announcement for design buffs. Not only does it nod to the trends of the coming 12 months but it also says something about how we’re feeling as a society and what’s happening in the world.
At the end of 2020, Pantone has announced that for the year ahead only two colours will do. They have described ‘Illuminating’ and ‘Ultimate Gray’ as two shades which represent elements that are needed in 2021; both grit and optimism.
“Practical and rock-solid but at the same time warming and optimistic, the union of Ultimate Gray and Illuminating is one of strength and positivity. It is a story of colour that encapsulates deeper feelings of thoughtfulness with the promise of something sunny and friendly,” says Pantone of the colour duo.
We love the contrast between the two colours which are very different but together have a stylish, retro look and would look both design-focused and homely used in soft furnishings and home accessories.
Here, we’ve found seven home accessories that will allow you to get the look for yourself and be ahead of the curve for next year.
Klevering origami vase
This origami vase from Dutch brand Klevering has been crafted from solid metal with a rotund body and slim, cylindrical neck.
It will add a unique twist to any bunch of blooms, not to mention brighten up a room with its sunshine hue.
Soho Home notebook
Marbled print is taking off in a big way at the moment, and this one features flecks of yellow and grey which provide a subtle nod to next year’s Pantone colour duo.
The notebook set is inspired by the journals that are found in the rooms of Soho Houses all over the world and are perfect for jotting thoughts and ideas down.
Skandium boho cushion
Those who love Scandi homeware brands will adore Skandium, which brings together the best of northern Europe design.
The geometric, angular pattern on this decorative cushion is striking with a modernist feel.
Sophia Enjoy Thinking bookends
Unique bookends are all the rage at the moment, so combine two trends by picking a pair in illuminating yellow.
Sophia Enjoy Thinking uses ancient Greek mythology to inspire bright, statement homeware accessories.
Shop Hygeia Epidaurus bookends set of two by Sophia Enjoy Thinking at Liberty London, £100
Wolf & Badger blanket
Snuggle up on the sofa with this beautiful, pure wool blanket, guaranteed to keep you warm.
It’s machine washable and easily rolls up in case you want to take it on an outdoor adventure.
Goodhood Store Pilotis cushion
This stylish cushion is made in Mexico and has a wool front and 100% cotton back, with a duck feather filling.
Its design has been inspired by brutalist architecture to give your home an edge.
Sass & Belle Mojave mug
Unfinished ceramics have been a big trend this year and the rustic texture of this ombre mug is so on-point.
The reactive glaze forms subtle variations in colour tones, making each one beautifully unique.
