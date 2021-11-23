Pink pastel kitchen inspiration pictures
Interior design

Pastel kitchens are set to be big for 2022 – and they’re already taking over Instagram

Looking for an eye-catching way to revamp your kitchen? A pastel-inspired makeover could be just what you’re looking for.

Whether or not you’re a big fan of cooking, chances are you spend quite a bit of time in your kitchen, so making it a space you enjoy being in is really important.

From organising your space to investing in some aesthetic kitchenware, there are plenty of easy ways to take your kitchen to the next level without spending loads of money. But if you’re looking to give your kitchen a complete makeover, why not consider adding some colour to your space courtesy of the pastel kitchen trend?

Set to be one of the biggest trends of 2022 according to the experts at Herringbone Kitchens, light and pastel kitchens are already taking Instagram by storm. 

Not only is opting for a pastel kitchen a great way to inject some colour into your home – something that many of us find tricky – but it doesn’t have to cost the earth: instead of investing in a whole new set of cabinets, you can simply paint over old wooden doors to give them new life.  

And if you don’t want to go all out, you can incorporate pastels in more subtle ways, too, using accents like coloured tiles and appliances to inject pastel shades into a neutral space.

Indeed, as Herringbone Kitchens owner William Durrant explains: “This trend suits a huge variety of décor styles from classic, countryside kitchens to minimalist Scandi-inspired kitchens and even more sleek, modern ones. This colour palette allows for a lot of experimentation with additional pops of colour in places like your furniture, tiled splash backs and funky worktops.”

Pink pastel kitchen
Light pastel colours can make a space feel more airy.

He continues: “Light and pastel colours are a great way to keep a space fairly neutral but also create a romantic and airy space that is inviting and looks great in any light and weather.”

Considering giving the pastel kitchen trend a go? To give you some instant inspiration, we’ve picked some of our favourite examples from Instagram. Keep scrolling to check them out.     

  • Sky Blue

    On top of looking fantastic, this incredible sky blue kitchen belonging to Catherine at @peonie.cole.cottage is evidence that the pastel kitchen trend doesn’t have to cost the earth. As Catherine explains in the caption, she managed to transform her old wood and black kitchen into this dreamy blue set-up for under £200. 

  • Soft Pink

    The combination of light pink cabinets and baby blue wall paint in this kitchen belonging to Heather at @heatherrosieolivehome is something else. We love how the dark coloured floor and worktops contrast with the soft pastel colours used throughout the rest of the kitchen.

  • Sage Green

    This sage green set-up belonging to Grace at @my_best_laid_plans is the stuff of kitchen dreams. It’s the perfect colour option for those who prefer to lean on the more traditional side, but still love the idea of a pastel aesthetic.

  • Bright Mint

    For a more bold take on the pastel kitchen trend, look no further than this incredible bright mint ensemble belonging to Jay at @paintthetownpastel. We love how the gold hardware and colourful mugs contrast with the bright cabinets and wall colour.

  • Modern Pink

    This beautiful pink kitchen belonging to Helen at @homewithhelenandco is proof that you don’t need a traditional shaker kitchen design to utilise pastel colours. Her sleek modern cabinets look stunning wrapped in pastel pink, especially in contrast with her eye-catching blue fridge. You can check out her pastel purple utility room for further inspo.

  • Light Grey

    If you’re afraid of going all-out when it comes to colour, this light grey kitchen from Geri at @overatno18 is a great compromise. We love how the pastel pink tiled backsplash gives the space an additional pop of colour which brings out the cool undertones in the cabinets.

  • Bright Purple

    Painting your cabinets isn’t the only way to partake in the pastel kitchen trend, as this purple makeover by Becca at @copperscave shows. As she explains in the caption, she used custom made vinyl stickers to quickly transform her black kitchen into something more colourful. 

  • Soft Blue

    If you’re a fan of pastel shades, you’ll love this soft blue kitchen belonging to Zoe at @zoes_colourful_interiors. We love how the blue of the cabinets contrasts with the soft peach colour Zoe has opted for on the door. Oh, and the fact that there’s a golden retriever in the mix makes things even better.

Images: Herringbone Kitchens by Click Create Photography/Courtesy of Embedded Instagram Accounts