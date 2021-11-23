Pastel kitchens are set to be big for 2022 – and they’re already taking over Instagram
Looking for an eye-catching way to revamp your kitchen? A pastel-inspired makeover could be just what you’re looking for.
Whether or not you’re a big fan of cooking, chances are you spend quite a bit of time in your kitchen, so making it a space you enjoy being in is really important.
From organising your space to investing in some aesthetic kitchenware, there are plenty of easy ways to take your kitchen to the next level without spending loads of money. But if you’re looking to give your kitchen a complete makeover, why not consider adding some colour to your space courtesy of the pastel kitchen trend?
Set to be one of the biggest trends of 2022 according to the experts at Herringbone Kitchens, light and pastel kitchens are already taking Instagram by storm.
Not only is opting for a pastel kitchen a great way to inject some colour into your home – something that many of us find tricky – but it doesn’t have to cost the earth: instead of investing in a whole new set of cabinets, you can simply paint over old wooden doors to give them new life.
And if you don’t want to go all out, you can incorporate pastels in more subtle ways, too, using accents like coloured tiles and appliances to inject pastel shades into a neutral space.
Indeed, as Herringbone Kitchens owner William Durrant explains: “This trend suits a huge variety of décor styles from classic, countryside kitchens to minimalist Scandi-inspired kitchens and even more sleek, modern ones. This colour palette allows for a lot of experimentation with additional pops of colour in places like your furniture, tiled splash backs and funky worktops.”
He continues: “Light and pastel colours are a great way to keep a space fairly neutral but also create a romantic and airy space that is inviting and looks great in any light and weather.”
Considering giving the pastel kitchen trend a go? To give you some instant inspiration, we’ve picked some of our favourite examples from Instagram. Keep scrolling to check them out.
Sky Blue
Soft Pink
Sage Green
Bright Mint
Modern Pink
Light Grey
Bright Purple
Soft Blue
Images: Herringbone Kitchens by Click Create Photography/Courtesy of Embedded Instagram Accounts