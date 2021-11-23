Pastel kitchens are set to be big for 2022 – and they’re already taking over Instagram

Whether or not you’re a big fan of cooking, chances are you spend quite a bit of time in your kitchen, so making it a space you enjoy being in is really important.

From organising your space to investing in some aesthetic kitchenware, there are plenty of easy ways to take your kitchen to the next level without spending loads of money. But if you’re looking to give your kitchen a complete makeover, why not consider adding some colour to your space courtesy of the pastel kitchen trend?

Set to be one of the biggest trends of 2022 according to the experts at Herringbone Kitchens, light and pastel kitchens are already taking Instagram by storm.