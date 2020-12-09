Pinterest is the place to find decor inspiration. The image-sharing platform is home to millions of pictures of dreamy homes, beautiful interior design ideas and crafty makes to try.

We love mooning over these images all year round, but even more so at Christmas, when we want our homes to look extra cosy. That’s why we’ve gone straight to the source and asked Pinterest HQ what are the biggest decor trends for Christmas this year.

Pinterest has reported a 50% increase in searches for ‘Christmas window decorations and three times as many searches for ‘Christmas window painting’. A spokesperson for Pinterest says: “[This demonstrates that] more people are wanting to inspire positivity for their neighbours around them after a year that’s been so challenging.