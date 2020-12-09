Pinterest’s Christmas decoration trends for 2020 are so on point
Brush up on this year’s most on-trend Christmas decor with Pinterest.
Pinterest is the place to find decor inspiration. The image-sharing platform is home to millions of pictures of dreamy homes, beautiful interior design ideas and crafty makes to try.
We love mooning over these images all year round, but even more so at Christmas, when we want our homes to look extra cosy. That’s why we’ve gone straight to the source and asked Pinterest HQ what are the biggest decor trends for Christmas this year.
Pinterest has reported a 50% increase in searches for ‘Christmas window decorations and three times as many searches for ‘Christmas window painting’. A spokesperson for Pinterest says: “[This demonstrates that] more people are wanting to inspire positivity for their neighbours around them after a year that’s been so challenging.
“By decorating the exteriors of their homes in creative ways to inspire festive, heart-warming magic, people around the UK are showing solidarity within their local communities.”
We’re also seeing the dried flower and foliage trends carry through from summer as botanical details such as hanging eucalyptus and dried fruits used as decorations are also big on the platform.
Below you’ll find five of the biggest Christmas decor trends for 2020 with inspiration on how to make them work in your home. Plus, because of Pinterest’s new shopping feature, you can also shop products which have been pinned straight from a store. Look for the ‘shop’ tab which shows products from or inspired by Pins that you like.
Hanging eucalyptus
Dried fruit and cinnamon Christmas tree decorations
Indoor Christmas wreaths
Fireplace garland
Christmas window decorations
