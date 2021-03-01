Milly Summer, 30, had always dreamed of owning a flat in London and living life as “the British Carrie Bradshaw”, while her long-term partner was keen to move outside of the city and get somewhere bigger together.

“Relationships are all about compromise,” Milly tells Stylist.co.uk. “So, we agreed to start our house hunt in south-east London, in a quieter part of town and out of the hustle and bustle.

“I had always lived in south London and after reading an article about how it was the last affordable quarter in London for first time buyers, I won him over.