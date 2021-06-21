But it’s taken some time for Tan and her family to find the right home. As a medical doctor, Tan spent years moving around the country to be near the hospitals she was placed at, meaning they could never get too comfortable. “Thankfully, I’m now an established medical consultant,” Tan explains, “so we have been able to stay put at our current north London home for over 10 years.”

While this is her first major renovation, Tan says she’s always looked for properties that meant she could put her “own décor stamp” on the place. Previously she’s experimented with replacing kitchens and bathrooms, painting walls and trying minor cosmetic refurbishments, but everything came together when she found the property that the family live in today. “We made an offer on the spot,” she says of their Victorian home. “It instantly felt right – I knew from the moment I stepped inside.”