We’ve all been struggling to separate work and leisure time in 2020. With periods of lockdown and many of us working from home for most of the year, our homes have become the places we work, eat, relax, have fun and sleep.

Now, if your home is the size of, say, Buckingham Palace, then this might not be too bad. But, for those of us who don’t have 775 rooms to play with, it can feel like there’s nowhere to go after working all day in one space.

This might have something to do with Etsy’s trend report for 2020/2021, which shows that there has been 134% increase in searches for room dividers. Room dividers are making a comeback for two reasons.