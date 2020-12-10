Interior design

Room dividers are the biggest interior design trend for 2021 for small spaces

Posted by
Megan Murray
Published
backgroundLayer 1
Add this article to your list of favourites

Room dividers are going to be the biggest must-buy for 2021.

We’ve all been struggling to separate work and leisure time in 2020. With periods of lockdown and many of us working from home for most of the year, our homes have become the places we work, eat, relax, have fun and sleep

Now, if your home is the size of, say, Buckingham Palace, then this might not be too bad. But, for those of us who don’t have 775 rooms to play with, it can feel like there’s nowhere to go after working all day in one space. 

This might have something to do with Etsy’s trend report for 2020/2021, which shows that there has been 134% increase in searches for room dividers. Room dividers are making a comeback for two reasons. 

Positioning a room divider in between pieces of furniture can help try and create separate spaces for working in the day and relaxing in the evening, giving them different atmospheres and a feeling of more elements to the space. 

There is also an abundance of new room dividers on the market, from vintage finds to bohemian rattan designs, from homeware brands big and small. Even if your living space doesn’t suit a separator in the traditional sense, it can still work as a fashionable prop to give the room some extra pizzazz.  

You may also like

Rattan furniture and homeware that nails 2020’s natural interiors trend

How to style a room divider 

  • Separate spaces

    Of course, the most traditional way to use a room divider is to create different areas within the same room. 

    If you’re working from home or spending a lot of time in your living space throughout the pandemic, a divider could help regain some boundaries between working days and evenings.

  • As an ornament

    Screens can be used in a purely ornamental way, to give character and depth to a room’s set up. 

    By positioning a stylish screen behind a sofa, next to a chair or in the corner of a room, it can add height and a design element. 

  • Wall decor

    Transform your screen into more than a piece of furniture with creative paintwork like the example above. We love that this idea is an artistic alternative to usual wall decor like art prints.

The best room dividers to shop now

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: Folk Interiors / courtesy of brands

Topics

Share this article

Author

Megan Murray

Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.

Recommended by Megan Murray

Life

6 furniture pieces designed especially for small flats

Ooft, now that’s what we call storage solutions.

Posted by
Megan Murray
Published
Life

18 rattan homeware must-buys for bohemians

Wait until you see *that* hatstand.

Posted by
Megan Murray
Published