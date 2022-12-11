If your home became your sanctuary during the pandemic, you weren’t the only one. Faced with the uncertainty of Covid-19, many of us found solace in our interiors, investing in things such as plants, tableware and soft furnishings to make our spaces feel warm and inviting.

And as we head into 2023, that need for home comfort is set to make a return. According to the experts at B&Q, the ‘safe surroundings’ trend is going to take over next year as we look to our homes to provide a sense of calm against the backdrop of a chaotic world.

While the perfect calming environment will look different for everyone, the safe surroundings trend is all about pairing muted, earthy tones with deeper ‘spicy’ hues and an array of cosy pieces to create an environment that feels relaxing and warm.