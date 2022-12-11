The safe surroundings trend is all about creating your own sanctuary.
If your home became your sanctuary during the pandemic, you weren’t the only one. Faced with the uncertainty of Covid-19, many of us found solace in our interiors, investing in things such as plants, tableware and soft furnishings to make our spaces feel warm and inviting.
And as we head into 2023, that need for home comfort is set to make a return. According to the experts at B&Q, the ‘safe surroundings’ trend is going to take over next year as we look to our homes to provide a sense of calm against the backdrop of a chaotic world.
While the perfect calming environment will look different for everyone, the safe surroundings trend is all about pairing muted, earthy tones with deeper ‘spicy’ hues and an array of cosy pieces to create an environment that feels relaxing and warm.
Basically, it’s all about having a space that allows you to fully switch off from the world at the end of a busy day.
“Cosy interiors trends have always been around, but never have they looked as chic as this safe space trend,” says Susie Spence, B&Q’s director of interiors and trends.
“Different textures in a range of products, complemented by warm earthy tones, can transform any room into a cosy sanctuary. But safe and cosy doesn’t have to mean boring. Injecting spicier tones can add dimensions to a space, so that it becomes a place of rest and recuperation.”
How to embrace the ‘safe surroundings’ trend
To create your own safe surroundings haven, you’ll want to start with some core muted pieces, like a cream sofa or bedspread and a simple rug and curtains.
From there, you can start to add some more cosy, interesting details, from cushions with deep red accents to some statement plants or an eye-catching wall art.
You can also add a little bit of texture with the help of some patterned wallpaper or a standout mirror – whatever makes the space feel more inviting.
Image: B&Q
Lauren Geall
As Stylist’s digital writer, Lauren Geall writes on topics including mental health, wellbeing and women’s issues. She’s also a big fan of houseplants and likes to dabble in film and TV from time-to-time. You can find her on Twitter at @laurenjanegeall.