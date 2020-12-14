According to research conducted by estate agent Savills during the first national lockdown, the additional time spent indoors caused people to realise the importance of having a designated workspace in the home, particularly as 49% of respondents anticipate that working from home will continue even after restrictions are eased.

The survey also reveals that “44% of all respondents said a separate work space has assumed greater importance” since restrictions were first introduced, “rising to 61% amongst the under 40s.”

In an ideal world, many would want to move to a place with more rooms in order to incorporate a separate office space, with 42% of respondents under 40 reporting a desire to upsize. But times are tough at the moment for buyers and renters alike, and this isn’t always possible.

So instead, people have been looking for ways to maximise their homes and make the most of the space they do have. And come 2021, it’s looking as though people will continue to shop for functional office furniture that can slot into a small space or be easily packed away.