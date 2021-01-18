In times like these it’s important to find the silver linings where we can and, although lockdown has been undoubtedly difficult, it has provided a catalyst for a wave of women to start their own businesses – which is incredibly exciting.

Since March 2020 there’s been an explosion of new, independent brands being born through Instagram. They use social media as a platform to showcase creative new ventures such as homeware, accessories and food.

In a world where women have typically been disadvantaged, many are finding their feet and nursing their creative passions to become their own bosses with brilliant business ideas that we can’t stop buying from.