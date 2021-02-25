Small living room ideas: furniture and home accessories for a compact space

Style your small living room to its full potential with these home accessories and furnishings perfect for compact spaces.

You might think that a small living room presents a big challenge when it comes to decorating and furnishing, but not if you’re in the know about the brands and home accessories which work for tiny spaces. 

From leaning desks that take up as little floor room as possible and hanging plants that give a lush look but optimise the space above your head, to storage floor cushions which double as a pouffe, foot rest and sleepover bed, we’ve got the nifty small space solutions you need to know about. 

So, make the most of your living room with these home accessories and furnishings that cater for the space.

  • Loaf sleepover cushions

    Set of three connected cushions
    Loaf sleepover cushion

    Loaf has a whole range of versatile seating-cum-sleeping furniture, such as this trio of pillows which are buttoned together.

    Stack them and use as a pouffe, pull up one cushion as a back for a floor-seat, or lie out like a mattress for when friends stay over.

    Shop sleepover cushions at Loaf, £175

    Buy now

  • Urban Outfitter Levy 3-tier storage shelf

    Pine wood storage ladder
    Urban Outfitters Levy 3-tier storage shelf

    This low-key storage solution has a laid back feel which will fit in inconspicuously with any home’s decor.

    Its slanted shape means that it takes up less space than a bulky, square piece of dresser or chest.

    Shop Levy 3-tier storage shelf at Urban Outfitters, £49

    Buy now

  • Mustard Made The Shorty locker

    small sage green storage locker
    Mustard Made short locker

    Mustard Made’s gorgeous range of lockers are great storage solutions and the slim shape of The Shorty means it can fit into small spaces.

    Pop it next to your sofa as a place to keep bits and bobs and somewhere to rest your coffee.

    Shop The Shorty in sage at Mustard Made, £129

    Buy now

  • Beiige Jova rattan side table/stool

    Rattan stool or coffee table
    Beiige Jova rattan stool

    If you’re struggling for seating space, why not take advantage of a piece that can do it all?

    This chic rattan stool not only looks fabulous but can be used as an extra perch as and when you need it, a side table, plant stand or lighting prop.

    Shop Jova rattan side table/stool at Beiige, £249

    Buy now

  • We Are Nomads large planter/basket

    Patterned woven storage basket
    We Are Nomads storage basket

    Woven baskets are a go-to home accessory for small spaces because they look great but provide a bottomless pit to dump any bits and pieces hanging around. 

    Blankets, bed socks, magazines, cushions; throw them all in there and out the way.

    Shop large planter/basket at We Are Nomads, £41

    Buy now

  • Sarora Knots macrame plant hanger

    blue macrame plant hanger
    Sarora Knots aqua plant hanger

    When decorating a room, plants are the crucial finishing layer.

    But if you’re short on floor space, you can still add depth and colour with a leafy friend by hanging them from up above with a beautiful, handmade hanger like this one. 

    We recommend popping a hook high on the wall or in the ceiling, or attaching to the end of a curtain pole.

    Shop aqua plant hanger at Sarora Knots, £10

    Buy now

  • Mawusi Ola 'Devils Ivy' plant

    Devil's Ivy plant
    Mawusi Devil's Ivy plant

    Speaking of hanging greenery from the rafters, this Devil’s Ivy plant has lots of trailing leaves that will look lovely suspended in the air. 

    Plus, it will live almost anywhere, thriving happily in whatever the light conditions.

    Shop Ola ‘Devils Ivy’ plant at Mawusi, £17

    Buy now

  • Urbansize leaning small desk

    light wooden small desk leaning into wall
    Urbansize leaning small desk

    Urbansize creates furniture especially designed for small spaces. 

    Many of the pieces feature a leaning design to free up space and be as compact as possible. If your living room is also your work-from-home office, this the perfect work station.

    Shop leaning small desk at Urbansize, £160

    Buy now

