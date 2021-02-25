Style your small living room to its full potential with these home accessories and furnishings perfect for compact spaces.
You might think that a small living room presents a big challenge when it comes to decorating and furnishing, but not if you’re in the know about the brands and home accessories which work for tiny spaces.
From leaning desks that take up as little floor room as possible and hanging plants that give a lush look but optimise the space above your head, to storage floor cushions which double as a pouffe, foot rest and sleepover bed, we’ve got the nifty small space solutions you need to know about.
So, make the most of your living room with these home accessories and furnishings that cater for the space.
Loaf sleepover cushions
Loaf has a whole range of versatile seating-cum-sleeping furniture, such as this trio of pillows which are buttoned together.
Stack them and use as a pouffe, pull up one cushion as a back for a floor-seat, or lie out like a mattress for when friends stay over.
Urban Outfitter Levy 3-tier storage shelf
This low-key storage solution has a laid back feel which will fit in inconspicuously with any home’s decor.
Its slanted shape means that it takes up less space than a bulky, square piece of dresser or chest.
Mustard Made The Shorty locker
Mustard Made’s gorgeous range of lockers are great storage solutions and the slim shape of The Shorty means it can fit into small spaces.
Pop it next to your sofa as a place to keep bits and bobs and somewhere to rest your coffee.
Beiige Jova rattan side table/stool
If you’re struggling for seating space, why not take advantage of a piece that can do it all?
This chic rattan stool not only looks fabulous but can be used as an extra perch as and when you need it, a side table, plant stand or lighting prop.
We Are Nomads large planter/basket
Woven baskets are a go-to home accessory for small spaces because they look great but provide a bottomless pit to dump any bits and pieces hanging around.
Blankets, bed socks, magazines, cushions; throw them all in there and out the way.
Sarora Knots macrame plant hanger
When decorating a room, plants are the crucial finishing layer.
But if you’re short on floor space, you can still add depth and colour with a leafy friend by hanging them from up above with a beautiful, handmade hanger like this one.
We recommend popping a hook high on the wall or in the ceiling, or attaching to the end of a curtain pole.
Mawusi Ola 'Devils Ivy' plant
Speaking of hanging greenery from the rafters, this Devil’s Ivy plant has lots of trailing leaves that will look lovely suspended in the air.
Plus, it will live almost anywhere, thriving happily in whatever the light conditions.
Urbansize leaning small desk
Urbansize creates furniture especially designed for small spaces.
Many of the pieces feature a leaning design to free up space and be as compact as possible. If your living room is also your work-from-home office, this the perfect work station.
Images: courtesy of brands
Megan Murray
Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.