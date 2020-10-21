Tablescaping is the trend that isn’t going anywhere. Not only is it ever so Instagram-friendly, but with the country entering different phases of lockdown and restaurants closing at 10pm, it’s more important than ever to make meals at home feel special.

If there’s one person we’re always looking to for tablescaping inspiration it’s Laura Jackson, whose stylish table set-ups have become famous on social media.

As if her natural talent for making crockery look chicer than we ever could wasn’t enough, she has recently founded dinner club Hoste (which now has its own restaurant kit) and has teamed up with Sainsbury’s Love Veg! range to talk about how to make autumnal dinners as picture-perfect as possible.

Here, exclusively on Stylist.co.uk, Jackson shares her three golden rules for setting the table to inspire you (and us!) to get creative at meal times.