The Queen’s Gambit is the trending Netflix mini-series everyone is talking about thanks to its twisting storyline and 60s interior design.

It follows Beth Harmon (played by the brilliant Anna Taylor-Joy), an American orphan with a gift for chess who quickly works her way up the ranks with ambitions of becoming a globally-recognised master of the game.

Though Beth comes from humble beginnings, as her status grows so does her appetite for beautiful things. From coveting the most on-trend clothes to redecorating her home using the striking patterns and colours of the time, The Queen’s Gambit may be about a tactical board game but it’s also about the aesthetics of the era.