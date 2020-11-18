Interior design

How to recreate The Queen's Gambit's retro interior design trends for your home

Megan Murray
Love the interior styling on The Queen’s Gambit? Here are nine ways to get the hit Netflix show’s look at home.

The Queen’s Gambit is the trending Netflix mini-series everyone is talking about thanks to its twisting storyline and 60s interior design. 

It follows Beth Harmon (played by the brilliant Anna Taylor-Joy), an American orphan with a gift for chess who quickly works her way up the ranks with ambitions of becoming a globally-recognised master of the game. 

Though Beth comes from humble beginnings, as her status grows so does her appetite for beautiful things. From coveting the most on-trend clothes to redecorating her home using the striking patterns and colours of the time, The Queen’s Gambit may be about a tactical board game but it’s also about the aesthetics of the era.

If you’ve been lusting after the decor featured in the series, shop our edit of The Queen’s Gambit-inspired homeware accessories.

  • Graham & Brown diamond wallpaper

    Diamond wallpaper is one of the biggest interior trends in The Queen’s Gambit.

    Recreate the look with this patterned wallpaper in a chic green hue.

    Shop diamond wallpaper at Graham & Brown, £25

    Buy now

  • Wild & Wolf phone

    This retro-style telephone makes for a cute styling tool to position on a side table or dresser.

    While maintaining its iconic 1960s design, this phone is fully functional and has mod cons like volume control and a redial button.

    Shop 746 phone at Wild & Wolf, £39 (was £50)

    Buy now

  • Sass & Belle photo frame

    Pattern, pattern and more pattern is a theme which runs throughout the interior design styling in The Queen’s Gambit.

    We love that this photo frame layers scale shapes together with a striking colour palette. 

    Shop photo frame at Sass & Belle, £10.40

    Buy now

  • La Redoute Seda rug

    There is something very 60s about this vivid shade of turquoise, especially when teamed with an almost psychedelic pattern.

    This rug is handmade and crafted from 80% wool. 

    Shop Seda rug at La Redoute, £218.50 (was £230)

    Buy now

  • HMV red turntable

    Give your home a retro feel in an instant with this Bermuda red turntable.

    Not only would it look fabulous positioned in a living space, it’s an amazing way to listen to your favourite music.

    Shop red turntable at HMV, £159.99

    Buy now

  • La Redoute Jahia geometric duvet cover

    Buy now

  • French Connection peach velvet cushion

    Dusty pink is a colour that features consistently throughout The Queen’s Gambit, from Beth’s twee bedroom to the first hotel she stays in. 

    This cushion is an easy, accessible way to get a little bit of this gorgeous shade for your home.

    Shop peach velvet cushion at French Connection, £36

    Buy now

Images: Netflix / courtesy of brands

Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.

