If you’ve been seeing kind of fluffy, highly texturised, slightly shaggy rugs, mirrors and home accessories all over Instagram recently, then you’ve fallen into a tuft hole.

Tufting may be an ancient art, used for generations to create warm clothes, blankets and floor coverings from thread, but in 2021 this practice has received a colourful update and is being taken up by small brands all over the country.

To explain the process: tufting uses a special gun to push thick thread through a heavily backed piece of material, forcing loops of the thread onto one side where they gather in thick tufts. Watching tufting is actually quite mesmerising; we like Insider’s video as an example of how it works.