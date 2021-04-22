Big Trends Small Spaces: how to upcycle furniture with painted faux terrazzo

“I initially tried this step using masking tape to create shapes, and then slapping paint on top, trusting that the masking tape would protect the sharp edges. Unfortunately as I pulled the tape away it removed some of the paint, or effect the painted shapes around it.

“Instead, I would recommend painting the shapes on freehand and Googling some examples of terrazzo beforehand to get an idea of how you want it to look.

“Generally, though, you’re aiming for scalene triangles, squashed squares and rectangles. Mixed in with some organic shapes, too.

“Start with one colour and then work your way around the table. Leave lots of space in between the shapes and you can fill them back in with the next colours (or circle back with the first colour!)

“I would advise playing with size and placement; do some big thin triangles and tiny pentagons, bring some really close together and leave some big gaps of white. The less ordered it seems, the more successful it will be!”