Wall paint ideas: 7 Instagram-approved ways to revamp your walls this spring
Whether you’re on the hunt for some homeware inspiration, want to know how to decorate a particularly bland corner or fancy trying your hand at some DIY, you can always count on Instagram’s growing community of interiors influencers to give you the inside scoop on the coolest new trends to try in your home.
While renovation content has been particularly popular during lockdown, one of the best things about Instagram’s interiors content is that it’s not all about making big changes – in fact, many of the coolest trends being shared on the platform are smaller things you can do to refresh a pre-styled space.
One such trend we’ve seen taking over our feeds recently has been using paint to create points of interest on a wall.
Instead of using one paint colour to cover an entire wall, people are using a variety of contrasting colours and patterns to make their walls more eye-catching, whether that’s by creating a border to frame a series of prints or using a painted arch to add emphasis to a specific area of a room.
Not only does using paint in this way look bloody great, but it’s also a hassle-free way to add an extra decorative touch to a room without spending lots of money on a new piece of furniture. Plus, because there’s no specific style to this trend, you can tailor each idea to suit your home’s aesthetic and colour palette.
To give you a taste of the trend (and provide some inspiration for a painted project of your own), we’ve put together this list of the coolest paint trends and designs to get you started. Keep reading to discover all the ways people are using paint to revamp their homes.
The coolest wall paint trends and ideas to try in your home
Accent Corner
Colour Block
Scalloped Edges
Dalmation Spots
Dark Feature Wall
Print Border
Painted Arch
Hero Image: Photographs courtesy of @my_homeandfamily, @jellyandjonny and @meganrosemurray.