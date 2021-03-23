Whether you’re on the hunt for some homeware inspiration, want to know how to decorate a particularly bland corner or fancy trying your hand at some DIY, you can always count on Instagram’s growing community of interiors influencers to give you the inside scoop on the coolest new trends to try in your home.

While renovation content has been particularly popular during lockdown, one of the best things about Instagram’s interiors content is that it’s not all about making big changes – in fact, many of the coolest trends being shared on the platform are smaller things you can do to refresh a pre-styled space.