Create texture

No one wants a flat wreath. In fact, we’re very much part of the ‘more is more’ school of thought. Ensure your wreath is full and plumped up by creating texture with a mixture of materials, especially those in different colours and thicknesses. Experts advise gathering a selection of camelia and Christmas pines, with berried ivy and holly for a well-rounded wreath.

Think about your ribbon

What’s in a ribbon, we hear you ask? Well, actually, quite a lot. First of all, you’ll want to identify a hue that works with your wreath. If you’re working with a classically Christmas theme, we suggest opting for a rich, Santa red.

Or you could mimic the hues in the foliage you’ve used, for example we love the idea of a tonal green wreath with a sage green ribbon. Or, perhaps you could use a regal, dark purple ribbon if you’re thinking of featuring darker berries or flowers. You should also think about what’s practical; it’s no good in choosing a beautiful silken ribbon, only for it to be destroyed as soon as it’s exposed to the elements. So, make sure you invest in a good quality, weather resistant one.