All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Why just settle for single-coloured homeware, when you could have contrasting two-tone pieces?
In case you missed the news, the anti-minimalism homeware trend is whipping the interiors realm into a frenzy with its kaleidoscopic colour clashing and higgledy-piggledy nature.
A natural derivative of said anti-minimalism trend is two-tone homeware, which favours interior pieces decorated with two opposing colours over solo-coloured wares. It’s when two become one, but homeware style.
And with chic two-toned carafes courtesy of Anna Karlin and glass vases from Scandinavian purveyor of minimalist interiors Hay, you need look no further than these attention-grabbing, juxtaposing homeware pieces.
Marni two-tone woven vase
This chic and refined vase juxtaposes two opposing shades on the colour wheel without compromising on style. Pair with a clashing bouquet and just look at how charming your new vase is.
Sak Home kitchen utensil holder
Perfect for stowing away kitchen accessories, this two-tone kitchen utensil holder is the ultimate place to hide miscellaneous bits and bobs.
Sous Chef colour pop enamel salad bowl
Now that hosting guests is back on the menu, it’s time to upgrade your crockery. This clashing salad bowl is a wonderful place to start.
Southside Atelier set of two small pots
If you’ve used the past 18 months of stop-start lockdowns to hone your skills as a plant parent, then you’ll be thrilled to discover these chic two-tone pots, which are crying out to house some pretty plants.
Hay Moroccan pink and orange vase
A vase ought to be a staple in any home but, in case you can’t decide on a favourite colour, this pink and orange iteration is a serious showstopper.
Shop Hay Moroccan pink and orange vase at Nordic Nest, £38.50
Campbell-Rey x Laguna B set of two Cosimo coupe glasses
Drink in style with this achingly stylish duo of coupe glasses. Summer sipping never looked so good.
Shop Campbell-Rey x Laguna B set of two Cosimo coupe glasses at Matches Fashion, £210
Royal Copenhagen fluted contrast ribbed cup
Why settle for a bland and boring cup when you can have a stylishly ribbed, two-tone number instead?
Shop Royal Copenhagen fluted contrast ribbed cup at Connox, £16
Kings & Queens Royal Doulton plates
You’ll never want to eat dinner from another plate ever again once you’ve dined from a two-tone plate: as pretty as they are practical.
Anna Karlin purple and green bedside carafe
A carafe is the stylish way to stay hydrated: decant water into it and just watch how much more water you consume.
Shop Anna Karlin purple and green bedside carafe at Browns Fashion, £170