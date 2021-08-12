In case you missed the news, the anti-minimalism homeware trend is whipping the interiors realm into a frenzy with its kaleidoscopic colour clashing and higgledy-piggledy nature.

A natural derivative of said anti-minimalism trend is two-tone homeware, which favours interior pieces decorated with two opposing colours over solo-coloured wares. It’s when two become one, but homeware style.

And with chic two-toned carafes courtesy of Anna Karlin and glass vases from Scandinavian purveyor of minimalist interiors Hay, you need look no further than these attention-grabbing, juxtaposing homeware pieces.