Two-tone homeware is all the rage

Two-tone homeware is everywhere at the moment – these are the pieces to buy now

Why just settle for single-coloured homeware, when you could have contrasting two-tone pieces? 

In case you missed the news, the anti-minimalism homeware trend is whipping the interiors realm into a frenzy with its kaleidoscopic colour clashing and higgledy-piggledy nature.

A natural derivative of said anti-minimalism trend is two-tone homeware, which favours interior pieces decorated with two opposing colours over solo-coloured wares. It’s when two become one, but homeware style.

And with chic two-toned carafes courtesy of Anna Karlin and glass vases from Scandinavian purveyor of minimalist interiors Hay, you need look no further than these attention-grabbing, juxtaposing homeware pieces.  

