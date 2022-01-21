We could all do with a trip abroad right now – and Italy is at the top of my travel list.

Whether it’s enjoying one of Sicily’s 450 wineries or taking in the breathtaking Venetian architecture, the country has so much to offer and serves as an inspiration across fashion, architecture and, of course, interiors.

If you’re looking to get a dose of Italian decor into your home, ceramics is a great place to start – and we’ve shared our selection of 11 home accessories that’ll bring an air of Mediterranean glamour to your space.