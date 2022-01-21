All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Bring a piece of Italy to your home with these Italian ceramics, from stoneware vases to gold ceramic dishes.
We could all do with a trip abroad right now – and Italy is at the top of my travel list.
Whether it’s enjoying one of Sicily’s 450 wineries or taking in the breathtaking Venetian architecture, the country has so much to offer and serves as an inspiration across fashion, architecture and, of course, interiors.
If you’re looking to get a dose of Italian decor into your home, ceramics is a great place to start – and we’ve shared our selection of 11 home accessories that’ll bring an air of Mediterranean glamour to your space.
Artemis Deco Sicily Azzurro medium jug
This medium jug from Artemis Deco is from Caltagirone, widely known as the city of ceramics and will be a stunning addition to your tablescaping.
The Houseful Sicilian man large serving bowl
Add a pop of colour to your next dinner party with this large Sicilian serving bowl. The bowl was made in Italy and artfully designed with rich motifs of a man amongst lemons and foliage, inspired by the Sicilian tale of Testa di Moro, an ancient story of eternal love.
Some Like It Vintage Italian pottery storage jar
This handpainted floral jar is perfect for storing everything from herbs to tea.
Shop Some Like It Vintage Italian pottery storage jar at Etsy, £10
Sol'Art large vase
This large Italian vase comes from a small ceramics studio in Amalfi’s Vietri sul Mare and will be the ultimate statement piece in your home.
&Klevering set of 4 large lemon twig plates
Brighten up your kitchenware with this playful set of four lemon twig plates from &klevering. Crafted from stoneware, they’re glazed in an off-white hue with a charming lemon and leaf pattern.
Shop &Klevering set of 4 large lemon twig plates at Trouva, £74.49
Sicilia Bedda Capaci Sicilian ceramic tray
Add a Mediterranean touch to your home with this bold ceramic tray.
Shop Sicilia Bedda Capaci Sicilian ceramic tray at Etsy, £22.83
Bitossi Rimini blue ceramic sun figure
This Bitossi’s sun figure is a member of the Italian brand’s iconic Rimini Blu ceramic series and is designed in a distinctive blue hue with abstract geometric imprints.
Sous Chef Puglia yellow ceramic pitcher
This yellow splatter ceramic pitcher is great for serving water, summer spritz cocktails and winter warmers in modern Italian style, thanks to the off-white hue covered in a warm yellow splatter design.
Ceramiche Borgioli Italian ceramic wall clock
Add an effortless Mediterranean style to your home with this wall clock, which was handpainted in Tuscany with a traditional Florentine pattern.
Shop Ceramiche Borgioli Italian ceramic wall clock at Etsy, £133.46
Anthropologie Annevieve pie dish
Bake your pies in this classic pie dish, which features a bold floral and bird design.
Coralla Maiuri Piazza del Popolo set of two gold-plated porcelain mugs
Cosy up with a warm cup of tea in this gold-plated porcelain mug from Coralla Maiuri. This set of two has been handcrafted in Italy from porcelain artfully decorated with a playful confetti design and crowned with a gleaming gold rim.
Shop Coralla Maiuri Piazza del Popolo set of two gold-plated porcelain mugs at Net-A-Porter, £245
