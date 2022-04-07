The American clothing brand has collaborated with Liberty London on a limited edition homeware line, including bedding, placemats, tablecloths and more.
Here at Stylist HQ, we love a good collab – especially when it brings together two iconic brands such as J Crew and Liberty London.
The American clothing brand is branching out into the world of homeware and doing it with style, teaming up with the iconic Liberty London to create a limited edition line of home accessories filled with florals, stripes and tie-dye designs that are perfect for spring.
The collection includes four prints to choose from navy, white, purple-blue and blue coral in an array of home accessories including bedding, napkins, tablecloths and placemats.
For those with a penchant for dinner parties, the collection also features a two-sided puzzle, a note card set and playing cards that will keep your guests thoroughly entertained for hours on end.
In an official statement about the collection, Olympia Gayot, head of women’s design at J Crew said: “J Crew and Liberty work closely on our seasonal prints within clothing items, so we were excited to extend that partnership into home pieces.
“Liberty’s prints are the essence of all that they do, and are so inspiring themselves, we wanted to bring this to life with the collection.”
Images: courtesy of J Crew
