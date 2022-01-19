All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Brighten up your home with these nine jewelled home accessories.
There’s nothing like a bit of shine and sparkle to brighten up your day.
From the glisten of a bedazzled trinket box perfectly placed on your bedside table to looking into a decadent jewelled mirror, jewel-adorned home accessories can lift up any space and inject an air of luxury, glamour and fun into your home.
If you’re looking to give your home a little shimmery update, we’ve shared nine jewelled homeware buys we’re loving right now.
Klevering carnival acrylic coasters set of four
Set your glasses and mugs on these Klevering acrylic coasters, which feature a handmade confetti design.
Shop Klevering carnival acrylic coasters set of four at Selfridges, £25
Eleanor Bowmer gems bone china mug
This celestial mug will look enchanting in your kitchen cabinet, thanks to the gems and jewellery motifs.
Wayfair jewel candelabra
This grand candelabra will bring sleek style to your space with its clean lines and elegant design.
Beliani round wall mirror
Give your home an extra sparkly effect with this Beliani wall mirror.
Constructed with a circular frame embellished with multiple glass accents, this stylish design will fit perfectly in any modern setting.
Swarovski shimmer tealight holders
Your candles will shine bright in these tealight holders, which are embellished with over 1,500 Swarovski crystals.
Cherishable Gifts UK blue swan trinket keepsake box
This handpainted keepsake box is perfect for maximalist lovers who want a piece that stands out from the crowd.
Shop Cherishable Gifts UK blue swan trinket keepsake box, £34.20
Mike + Ally stardust soap dispenser
Add a touch of glamour to your bathroom with this stardust soap dispenser from Mike + Ally. Hand enamelled by skilled artisans, this soap dispenser is accented with striking Austrian crystals and will add the right amount of sparkle to your bathroom.
Sweatpea and Willow Malta vase
Add a touch of style and colour to your home with this blue-spotted vase and showcase a fabulous flower of your choice.
John Lewis & Partners Laura leaves photo frame
This photo frame features a stunning gold finish and will look great on a mantlepiece.
