John Lewis launches a new homeware collection with Matthew Williamson – and we can’t get enough of it
Leah Sinclair
The new collection features 90 products from cushions and bedding to towels and lamps.
Matthew Williamson fans rejoice! The celebrated fashion designer known for his exuberant and joyful designs has branched into the world of homeware, launching a new collection with British retailer John Lewis.
The carefully curated collection is the largest homeware collaboration undertaken by both the designer and John Lewis and includes 90 products spanning a variety of homeware, including cushions, bedding, towels, throws, lamps and mirrors – with prices ranging from £60–£250.
Inspired by the great outdoors and encapsulating Williamson’s colourful and eclectic aesthetic, this collection is aimed at sparking joy and encouraging customers to experiment and be bolder with their design choices.
Speaking on the collection, Williamson said: “My starting point was to look at the great outdoors. From majestic peacocks strutting their plumes in the grounds of Holland Park to the quintessential English blooms of a country garden.
“The collection explores all the wondrous elements found on our doorstep, be it butterflies fluttering over a floral meadow or a deep, inky blue starlit night sky, I wanted to capture that feeling of outdoor magic.”
“We have been thrilled to work so closely with Matthew on designing this collection and inspiring our customers with truly unique and design-led products,” said Camilla Rowe, head of buying at John Lewis.
“This collaboration is very important for us as we continue to build on our ambition and commitment to our customers, to introduce them to new and modern designs with exceptional style, at an affordable price.”
Williamson added that this collection is particularly close to his heart as he has long admired John Lewis.
“I’m really proud of the products we have produced and the extensive nature of this collection is really exciting, nothing like I have ever created before,” he said.
“I want customers to have fun with the collection and mix and match the products in their homes whatever their personal style so they are loved for many seasons to come.”
The collection is available in stores and on John Lewis’s website now.
Images: John Lewis