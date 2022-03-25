Inspired by the great outdoors and encapsulating Williamson’s colourful and eclectic aesthetic, this collection is aimed at sparking joy and encouraging customers to experiment and be bolder with their design choices.

Speaking on the collection, Williamson said: “My starting point was to look at the great outdoors. From majestic peacocks strutting their plumes in the grounds of Holland Park to the quintessential English blooms of a country garden.

“The collection explores all the wondrous elements found on our doorstep, be it butterflies fluttering over a floral meadow or a deep, inky blue starlit night sky, I wanted to capture that feeling of outdoor magic.”