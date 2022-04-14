All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
The brand has tapped writer and Scandi design-lover Reena Simon for a contemporary, cosy homeware edit featuring furniture, glassware and more.
Interiors trends come and go, but one with staying power is Scandi. Maybe that’s because it’s a bit of a design unicorn, with streamlined, minimalist spaces that still manage to be warm and inviting. So it’s no surprise that John Lewis has tapped a Scandi expert for a new edit – Reena Simon, co-author of Scandi Rustic and the woman behind the interiors account @hygge_for_home.
Simon has hand-picked products that are not just nice to look at but built to last, in accordance with Scandi design principles. As she explains on the John Lewis website: “Longevity and sustainability go hand in hand. Together, they’re at the heart of the Scandi trend and reflect why so many of us feel so drawn to it. I think that this year, we’re seeking to define our homes not just in a moment in time but to create homes that can stand the test of time.”
Scandi has been an influential design aesthetic for some time now and its popularity shows no sign of waning, with evolutions like Japandi (a blend of Japanese and Scandi minimalism) keeping it feeling fresh. So what does Simon reckon is the secret to the style’s ongoing success? She writes: “The combination of functionality and beauty within the Scandi trend, paired with its neutral tones, means you can pick and choose items that complement both a classic and traditional home, as well as a contemporary one.”
The edit features sleek ceramics, graphic-patterned throw cushions and snuggly sheepskin rugs – which, sure, might not scream sunny Easter bank holiday weekend, but we’re almost certainly not out of the cold-weather woods just yet. They’re joined by jute pouffes and place mats, as well as sustainably-sourced furniture in the light woods that are a hallmark of Scandi design.
As for how to style the pieces in your home? Simon has some suggestions. “Layering looks and neutral foundations is key for warmth and tactility and the tonal cushions in the collection allow for this, with comfort leading the way.”
We’ve selected some of the best pieces from Simon’s edit.
John Lewis graphic cushion in black
The graphic print of this cushion will add interest, while the monochrome palette will ensure it doesn’t clash with your colour scheme.
John Lewis small side table in grey
Is there a handier piece of furniture than a side table? Perfect for drinks, a stack of books, a candle, your alarm clock… the possibilities are endless. With acacia wood legs and a cement tray top, this table epitomises the Scandi blend of modern and rustic elements.
John Lewis double-length sheepskin rug in mocha
A fluffy rug may be more of a winter staple than a spring one, but the nights are still chilly and, sorry to sound like your mum, but you’ll be grateful for some cosiness underfoot once the sun goes down.
John Lewis bubble glass carafe in amber
You could use it to display some spring blooms, to make keeping hydrated more aesthetically-pleasing, or to house a job lot of bank holiday cocktails. Whatever you choose, you won’t regret snapping up this amber bubble glass jug.
John Lewis square jute pouffe
You deserve to put your feet up, and what better place to rest them than this jute pouffe? It can also serve double-duty as an extra place for guests to perch at gatherings. Handy.
Recommended by Aimee Grant Cumberbatch
