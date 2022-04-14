Interiors trends come and go, but one with staying power is Scandi. Maybe that’s because it’s a bit of a design unicorn, with streamlined, minimalist spaces that still manage to be warm and inviting. So it’s no surprise that John Lewis has tapped a Scandi expert for a new edit – Reena Simon, co-author of Scandi Rustic and the woman behind the interiors account @hygge_for_home. Simon has hand-picked products that are not just nice to look at but built to last, in accordance with Scandi design principles. As she explains on the John Lewis website: “Longevity and sustainability go hand in hand. Together, they’re at the heart of the Scandi trend and reflect why so many of us feel so drawn to it. I think that this year, we’re seeking to define our homes not just in a moment in time but to create homes that can stand the test of time.”

John Lewis x Reena Simon Scandi edit

Scandi has been an influential design aesthetic for some time now and its popularity shows no sign of waning, with evolutions like Japandi (a blend of Japanese and Scandi minimalism) keeping it feeling fresh. So what does Simon reckon is the secret to the style’s ongoing success? She writes: “The combination of functionality and beauty within the Scandi trend, paired with its neutral tones, means you can pick and choose items that complement both a classic and traditional home, as well as a contemporary one.” The edit features sleek ceramics, graphic-patterned throw cushions and snuggly sheepskin rugs – which, sure, might not scream sunny Easter bank holiday weekend, but we’re almost certainly not out of the cold-weather woods just yet. They’re joined by jute pouffes and place mats, as well as sustainably-sourced furniture in the light woods that are a hallmark of Scandi design.

John Lewis x Reena Simon Scandi homeware edit

As for how to style the pieces in your home? Simon has some suggestions. “Layering looks and neutral foundations is key for warmth and tactility and the tonal cushions in the collection allow for this, with comfort leading the way.” We’ve selected some of the best pieces from Simon’s edit.