These John Lewis home accessories are just what you need to spruce up your space.
Nothing rounds up the end of the year like a good sale, especially when it comes to homeware.
From striking lampshades to functional-yet-chic chairs, the list of gorgeous home accessories on offer can be endless – and right now, John Lewis’s sale is at the top of our agenda.
Ahead of Christmas, the department store is hosting a sale that is sure to have you racking up a very long interiors wishlist. Luckily, we’ve narrowed it down to nine essential buys that will be a great addition to your home as we enter the new year.
Whether you’re purchasing for yourself or for someone you know, you’re sure to find something you’ll like.
Baldwin pendant ceiling light
Add some colour to your space with this sleek, industrial-inspired ceiling light. The dome-shaped shade will cast a warm wash of light in your space and is ideal for statement home lighting, especially above dining tables, kitchen islands or breakfast bars.
Show wood dressing table and mirror
This dressing table is the perfect spot to start and end your day thanks to its compact profile, useful storage drawer and integrated mirror, complete with a bold painted finish with luxe, brass-finished metal.
Round art mirror
Add some art to your walls with this eclectic round mirror, which comes with an abstract design and metallic highlights.
Orla Kiely Acapulco pair standard pillowcases
Who said florals are only for spring and summer? These Orla Kiely pillowcases will add the right amount of prints to your bedroom and leave you feeling happy and refreshed right before hitting the sack.
Textured bud vase
With a distinctly textured design, this vase is the perfect size for stems or smaller arrangements.
Design Project by John Lewis no.318 marble side table
This retro-inspired side table has an expressive yet simple design thanks to its fusion of materials including acacia wood, marble and antique brass.
Shop Design Project by John Lewis no.318 marble side table, £139
west elm Finley velvet dining chair
The Finley chair from west elm is upholstered in distressed velvet and inspired by mid-century Italian design for a retro finish.
Linear side plates
Made of porcelain, these side plates feature a graphic design that will look great on your table.
Find your joy mug
With the rise of the Omicron variant creating uncertainty across the world, the need for happiness and joy is at an all-time high – and this “find your joy” mug might be just what you need.
Images: John Lewis
Recommended by Leah Sinclair
