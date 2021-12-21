a collage of john lewis homeware

John Lewis sale: enter 2022 in style with these 9 chic homeware buys

Posted by for Home and interiors

These John Lewis home accessories are just what you need to spruce up your space.

Nothing rounds up the end of the year like a good sale, especially when it comes to homeware.

From striking lampshades to functional-yet-chic chairs, the list of gorgeous home accessories on offer can be endless – and right now, John Lewis’s sale is at the top of our agenda.

Ahead of Christmas, the department store is hosting a sale that is sure to have you racking up a very long interiors wishlist. Luckily, we’ve narrowed it down to nine essential buys that will be a great addition to your home as we enter the new year.

Whether you’re purchasing for yourself or for someone you know, you’re sure to find something you’ll like.

  • Baldwin pendant ceiling light

    a photo of Baldwin pendant ceiling light
    John Lewis sale: Baldwin pendant ceiling light

    Add some colour to your space with this sleek, industrial-inspired ceiling light. The dome-shaped shade will cast a warm wash of light in your space and is ideal for statement home lighting, especially above dining tables, kitchen islands or breakfast bars.

    Shop Baldwin pendant ceiling Light, £37

  • Show wood dressing table and mirror

    a photo of Show wood dressing table and mirror
    John Lewis sale: Show wood dressing table and mirror

    This dressing table is the perfect spot to start and end your day thanks to its compact profile, useful storage drawer and integrated mirror, complete with a bold painted finish with luxe, brass-finished metal.

    Shop show wood dressing table and mirror, £262

  • Round art mirror

    a photo of a mirror and table with a lamp and plant
    John Lewis sale: Round art mirror

    Add some art to your walls with this eclectic round mirror, which comes with an abstract design and metallic highlights.

    Shop round art mirror, £180

