All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Bring the tropics to you with these jungle-inspired homeware pieces from Dunelm, Versace Home and more.
What I wouldn’t give to be on a tropical island right now, surrounded by sprawling palm trees and sipping on an extremely frothy piña colada.
While a girl can definitely dream, that is unfortunately not the case as I write to you all from a particularly rainy day here in London – but my decor doesn’t have to reflect that.
After all, we could all transform our homes into the spaces we truly desire – and these jungle print home accessories are doing just that.
Whether it’s leopard-print bath mats and monkeys emblazoned on plush velvet cushions or falling to sleep in plant-print duvet covers and dining on jungle-themed plates, these homeware buys are filling the tropical-shaped hole in my life – and they can do the same for you.
Versace Home jungle animal wild plate
Bring some sartorial style to dinner with this jungle animal plate from Versace Home. Crafted from porcelain, the plate is decorated with a jungle-inspired print with hints of Versace’s iconic Medusa icon.
Maisons Du Monde tropical print room divider
Bring the tropics to your bedroom with this folding screen in a tropical print that lets you hide or structure a space with ease.
Shop Dunelm jungle green duvet cover and pillowcase set
Boasting lush botanical prints, this duvet cover is made of 100% cotton and is reversible so you can choose between two stylish designs.
Shop Dunelm jungle green duvet cover and pillowcase set, £30
Hicks and Hicks zebra lamp with shade
Patterned with distinctive black and white stripes, this zebra lamp complete with white shade is the perfect statement piece if you’re looking to add a touch of character to your living space.
Graham and Brown Yasuni midnight curtains
Wake up to a rainforest with these luscious curtains, which feature a tropical design with hues of teal and soft metallic glimmers.
Emma Shipley fine china Zambezi mug
Sip from this mug crafted from bone china and featuring designs including leopard-spotted elephants, a leaping gazelle, a magical bird on the inside edge of the mug and planets and stars along with the handle.
LPD Furniture Lola storage ottoman in jungle print
The trendy jungle-print Lola ottoman is the perfect upholstered storage bench for any room in the home.
Shop LPD Furniture Lola storage ottoman in jungle print at Houseko, £153
Celina Digby opulent super soft velvet cushion
Relax with this soft velvet cushion featuring a plant-print design that will sit beautifully on your bed or sofa.
Mint & May monkey cushion
Bring a charming feel to your space with this velvet cushion that features a monkey design.
Btfy eclectic set of 2 printed trunks
Storage doesn’t have to be boring with this set of two printed trunks.
furn. leopard bath mat orange
Featuring a minimalistic design of the majestic leopard, this mat will add some vibrant colour to your bathroom.
Images: courtesy of brands
Recommended by Leah Sinclair
Home and interiors
Add a burst of colour to your home with these 11 punchy tomato-red pieces
Home and interiors
Mini sculptures are here to elevate your mantelpiece and bookshelves
Home and interiors
9 stylish seat cushions for comfier dining, whether you’re inside or out
Home and interiors
Give every room in your house a glow-up with these 11 textured lampshades