What I wouldn’t give to be on a tropical island right now, surrounded by sprawling palm trees and sipping on an extremely frothy piña colada.

While a girl can definitely dream, that is unfortunately not the case as I write to you all from a particularly rainy day here in London – but my decor doesn’t have to reflect that.

After all, we could all transform our homes into the spaces we truly desire – and these jungle print home accessories are doing just that.