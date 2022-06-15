All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Give your home the summer update it craves with these chic jute pieces from The White Company, Anthropologie, French Connection and more.
There’s something about jute that has always been appealing to the eye.
The long, soft plant fibre, which is often spun into coarse, strong threads, can add a touch of texture to any room, and perfectly complements bohemian-inspired interiors – a trend that continues to be loved by many.
From coasters to plant hangers, home accessories designed in jute fabric can overhaul an entire room, so we’ve shared a few to get you started on your jute journey.
Global Explorer jute storage tower
Add some rustic elegance to your space with this storage tower, which includes three storage baskets made from iron and jute detailing.
Dunelm round jute floor cushion
This jute floor cushion will add a relaxed feel to your home, and it’s made from plaited jute fibre and undyed 100% cotton canvas.
Birdie Fortescue Ghapla jute rug
This intricate jute rug will add character to any room it’s placed in due to its geometric design, which works well in both contemporary and traditional spaces.
The White Company circular jute doorstop
This functional and stylish doorstop is made of natural Indian jute with a smart plaited pattern. It’s a chic way to keep doors open and to allow some cool breeze to enter any room this summer.
Shop The White Company circular jute doorstop at Selfridges, £30
French Connection tile small wall basket
Decorate your walls with this beautiful and unique small wall basket, which is perfect for adding a subtle statement to your decor.
Anthropologie Rara jute pendant
Whether you have maximalist decor or neutral space, this natural jute and a tasselled trim pendant will offer a standout look to your interiors.
Arket jute coasters, set of 4
These monochromatic jute coasters are a mix of bleached and black-coloured jute, creating a melange effect.
French Connection Aztec geo wall hanging
Place this 100% jute wall hanging, which features a geometric black and cream pattern, on any wall in your home.
Beards & Daisies jute hanging pot
Create a stunning botanical arrangement indoors with this hanging plant pot. It includes an internal PVC liner and is hand woven in jute.
