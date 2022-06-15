There’s something about jute that has always been appealing to the eye.

The long, soft plant fibre, which is often spun into coarse, strong threads, can add a touch of texture to any room, and perfectly complements bohemian-inspired interiors – a trend that continues to be loved by many.

From coasters to plant hangers, home accessories designed in jute fabric can overhaul an entire room, so we’ve shared a few to get you started on your jute journey.