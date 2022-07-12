Admittedly, I’m quite the minimalist.

I enjoy a chic yet simple palette of warm browns, stark whites and classic blacks when it comes to my style and my interiors – but, I do have a desire to shake things up and inject a bit more colour into my life.

One way I’m thinking to do so is by giving my kitchenware a shake-up – and Karen Mabon’s latest tableware collection is a great way to dive headfirst into a sea of whimsical illustrations and vibrant hues.