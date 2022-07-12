Home and interiors

Karen Mabon launches whimsical tableware collection that is perfect for summer

Posted by
Leah Sinclair
Published
backgroundLayer 1
Add this article to your list of favourites
karen mabon collage

The collection features everything needed to take your tablescape to the next level.

Admittedly, I’m quite the minimalist.

I enjoy a chic yet simple palette of warm browns, stark whites and classic blacks when it comes to my style and my interiors – but, I do have a desire to shake things up and inject a bit more colour into my life.

One way I’m thinking to do so is by giving my kitchenware a shake-up – and Karen Mabon’s latest tableware collection is a great way to dive headfirst into a sea of whimsical illustrations and vibrant hues.

Karen Mabon napkin
Karen Mabon napkin
Karen Mabon still life apron
Karen Mabon still life apron

The kitsch tableware collection features everything needed to take your tablescape to the next level – from aprons and tea towels to napkins and tablecloths, printed with two of Mabon’s favourite hand-illustrated designs.

Standout pieces include the dogs’ dessert tea towel, which is designed with images of some of the sweetest pooches around surrounded by a medley of fresh fruit to the still life tablecloth which will elevate any table setting.

Karon Mabon still life tea towel
Karon Mabon still life tea towel
Karen Mabon tablescape collection
Karen Mabon napkin

“I am an avid collector of colourful crockery and table linen so creating this collection of kitchen and tableware made perfect sense for the brand,” says Mabon.

“Scouring vintage markets on holiday or finding the perfect painted plate is such a joy. I also find a set of napkins are a really good way to update your table without taking up lots of space in the home.

“I am not the best cook so I find having colourful and conversational table linen is great for distracting guests from the food I have prepared.”

The tableware collection is available to shop now on Karen Mabon’s website.

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: Karen Mabon

Topics

Share this article

Author

Leah Sinclair

Recommended by Leah Sinclair

Home and interiors

Ikea shares a first look at its new collection designed to reduce stress and anxiety

The Swedish retailer will launch the Vårdande collection, which includes yoga mats, plant pots, bowls and more.

Posted by
Leah Sinclair
Published
Home and interiors

Shrimps just dropped its first homeware collection and it’s a crochet lover’s dream

Your table will never look the same with these checked monochrome pieces.

Posted by
Leah Sinclair
Published
Home and interiors

You’re going to want everything from this new floral-filled homeware collab

Expect embroidered cushions and sprawling floral curtains.

Posted by
Leah Sinclair
Published
Home and interiors

Ikea’s new Scandi-inspired cookware launches next week – and you’re going to want it all

The Swedish retailer has launched four unique pots and pans with designer Ilse Crawford.

Posted by
Leah Sinclair
Published